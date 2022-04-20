ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stockton, CA

15-year-old high school student killed by campus intruder

By Nexstar Media Wire, Jose Fabian, Julian Tack, Kristi Gross, Gurajpal Sangha
 2 days ago

STOCKTON, Calif. ( KTXL ) — A high school in Stockton, California, was locked down Monday after a “trespasser” stabbed and killed a student, police said.

Family identified the victim as 15-year-old Aliycia Reynaga, describing her as a star in the making, a great kid with positive attitude and as someone who loved the outdoors.

Reynaga was killed after police said a trespasser entered Stagg High School campus and stabbed her multiple times. Police said they believe the attack was random, and they are trying to find out why she was targeted.

Stockton police identified the suspect as 52-year-old Anthony Gray.

“All of our softball girls are taking it pretty hard,” said Leia Madrazo, varsity softball coach.

Her family said she was always active, and that besides softball was also involved in mixed martial arts.

The community was shocked someone was able to get on campus.

“A lot of us can’t get over the fact that someone came onto campus and did such a crime,” Madrazo said.

Gray was arrested on suspicion of murder and booked into the San Joaquin County Jail. He is being held without bail and is expected to appear in court Wednesday.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KFOR.com Oklahoma City.

Fox News

Bodies of California women last seen at wedding found in car submerged in river

Two California women who were last seen attending a wedding Sunday evening were found dead inside a car submerged in a river near a golf course days later. The women were identified as Alyssa Ros, 23, of Long Beach, and Xylona Gama, 22, of Stockton. The pair were last seen at the Spring Creek Country Club in Ripon, about 25 miles south of Stockton in Northern California.
RIPON, CA
