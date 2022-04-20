ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brian Daboll on Kadarius Toney's absence from Giants voluntary mini-camp: 'I've had good talks with KT'

By Ryan Chichester
WFAN Sports Radio
 1 day ago

Giants head coach Brian Daboll confirmed on Wednesday morning that sophomore wide receiver Kadarius Toney hasn’t been at the team’s voluntary offseason program, including this week’s mini-camp, and didn’t seem interested in discussing the former 20th overall pick’s absence.

“No, KT is not here today,” Daboll said. “We have good attendance. I’ve had talks with some of the guys that haven’t been here, but mostly everybody has been here, whether they were here the first week or second week. We’ve had good attendance.”

Toney came into his rookie season with promise, but he played in just 10 games after missed time due to injuries and COVID-19, and he also skipped out on some voluntary work last year.

“This is a voluntary camp,” Daboll said. “So the guys that are here, we’re gonna work with, and the guys that aren’t, they’re gonna miss out on some things, but it’s voluntary for a reason. That’s the nature of the rules.”

With a new head coach in the fold, Toney would have likely benefitted from spending as much time as possible with the team and working to improve upon last year’s finish. But with Daboll also noting that Toney hasn’t received a new playbook yet since the team hasn’t done anything virtually, it seems like Toney could be working from behind in a critical season.

“I’ve had good talks with KT, I’ve had good talks with some of the other guys,” Daboll said. “I’m encouraged where we are with our participation, what we’ve been doing, and we’re just gonna keep moving in the right direction.”

