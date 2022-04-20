Hack Attack: Toaster Quesadilla

If we were to ask you what the most popular salad dressing in America is, we’re 99.9% sure your answer would be ranch. The zesty condiment has skyrocketed in popularity and has gained a reputation for its delicious versatility in the kitchen. While you can use it to dress up salads and as a topping for a slice of pizza, ranch dressing can also be used in more creative ways. Not only does it make a yummy marinade for chicken wings, but it also works really well as a crunchy coating for corn on the cob! You can even use it as an ingredient to boost the flavor of a number of baked and fried dishes, like these irresistible Mac and Cheese Balls from Food Network Kitchen. In short, ranch dressing is always a pantry (or refrigerator) must-have, but with so many versions out there, it could be difficult to choose which one is right for you and your tastebuds. For our latest taste test, we sampled 20 bottles of pre-made ranch and creamy ranch dressings, plus a few vegan and dairy-free options. Here are our findings!

