Yankees prospect may have thrown the nastiest pitch of the 2022 season

It’s only April, but Yankees prospect Wellington Diaz may already have a strong case for nastiest pitch of the year.

Diaz, 25, was pitching for the High-A Hudson Valley Renegades on Tuesday night when he broke off a slider worthy of the big leagues, absolutely fooling Brooklyn’s Rowdey Jordan with an Adam Ottavino-like Frisbee that left Jordan looking in disbelief after a feeble swing and a miss.

Jordan struck out on the next pitch.

Diaz threw two perfect frames in the Hudson Valley victory, but none better than that slider, almost certainly the best of his five-year pro career.

