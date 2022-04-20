Yankees prospect may have thrown the nastiest pitch of the 2022 season
It’s only April, but Yankees prospect Wellington Diaz may already have a strong case for nastiest pitch of the year.
Diaz, 25, was pitching for the High-A Hudson Valley Renegades on Tuesday night when he broke off a slider worthy of the big leagues, absolutely fooling Brooklyn’s Rowdey Jordan with an Adam Ottavino-like Frisbee that left Jordan looking in disbelief after a feeble swing and a miss.
Jordan struck out on the next pitch.
Diaz threw two perfect frames in the Hudson Valley victory, but none better than that slider, almost certainly the best of his five-year pro career.
