Selling Sunset Is Filming Their First-Ever Reunion For Season 5

By Justin S
 1 day ago
Season 5 of Selling Sunset is right around the corner, and this season is about to be bigger than ever. Everything is elevated this season — the houses, the egos, and the drama. In fact, there’s so much happening this time around that for the first time ever, they’re filming a reunion special.

E! News revealed all the details about the upcoming Selling Sunset reunion, which is set to film on April 24, just two days after the season 5 premiere . Although this reunion seems like the perfect gig for Andy Cohen , he must have been busy that day because Tan France , the fashion expert from Queer Eye , will host Selling Sunset’s first-ever reunion. Of course, we’re used to seeing Tan do the feel-good makeovers on Queer Eye. So we’ll have to see if he has what it takes to ask all of the burning, juicy questions that we expect from a reality TV reunion.

Either way, there should be plenty to discuss at the season 5 reunion. This season, we have Mary Fitzgerald stepping up into her new position as a manager in the office, and surprise, surprise, she’s workplace beefing with Christine Quinn . In the season 5 trailer , Mary warns Christine that she needs to stop “disrespecting the other agents” if she wants a future in the Oppenheim office. Meanwhile, Christine buddies up with the newest cast member, Chelsea Lazkani , and the pair seem keen on becoming the untried queen bees of the office.

Perhaps the most significant thing to chat about at the reunion is the love affair between Chrishell Stause and Jason Oppenheim . The two had a whirlwind romance last year splitting up at the end of 2021 . Although it didn’t work out in the long run, having a showmance with the boss caused some friction with the other agents, and they’re going to have to talk about it at this reunion.

With Selling Sunset greenlit for at least two more seasons and its two spinoffs underway , it will be interesting to see if the end of the season reunion becomes a franchise staple or just a one-off for when there’s a lot of drama to discuss. Let’s see how it goes!

TELL US – ARE YOU GOING TO BE TUNING IN TO SEASON 5 OF SELLING SUNSET? HOW DO YOU FEEL ABOUT THE SHOW HAVING ITS FIRST REUNION? DO YOU THINK TAN FRANCE WILL MAKE A GOOD HOST?

[Photo Credit: Netflix ]

