Alan Timothy Ocker, age 58, born September 16, 1963; died Friday, March 25, 2022, at his residence in Greencastle, PA, as the result of an accident on the farm. Alan spent most of his life as a dairy farmer. He also worked at Sniders Elevator in Lemasters and most recently at The Butcher Shoppe in Chambersburg, PA.

GREENCASTLE, PA ・ 25 DAYS AGO