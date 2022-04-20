ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Leoti, KS

Evacuation lifted in Kansas town threatened by plant fire

LEOTI, Kan. (AP) – Evacuations orders have been lifted in a western Kansas town threatened by a fertilizer plant fire, officials said.

Barricades to the town of Leoti had been removed by Tuesday night and those evacuated were allowed to return to their homes, Wichita County Clerk Lynda Goodrich told television station KWCH .

Why Kansas turnpike bridges are being raised

Parts of the town had been evacuated because hazardous materials were involved in the Tuesday afternoon fire at a Nutrien Ag Solutions plant in Leoti, a town of about 1,500 that lies 226 miles (364 kilometers) northwest of Wichita.

A company spokeswoman said Tuesday that no injuries were immediately reported from the fire.

It was not clear by Wednesday morning how many people had been evacuated. Goodrich said a temporary shelter was established at the Community Building in Leoti to help those temporarily displaced.

KSNT News

Visitation held for Topeka woman shot and killed on I-70

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Friends and family of a Topeka woman who died after being shot while driving a car on a Kansas highway came together on Monday night to honor and remember her life. Samantha Baum, 27, of Topeka, was shot on Sunday, April 10 while driving west on I-70 in Dickinson County. Baum was […]
TOPEKA, KS
