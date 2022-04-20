ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Woman nearly crashed while driving drunk through East Memphis with kids in car, police say

By FOX13Memphis.com News Staff
 2 days ago
Tara Hunter Hunter, 30, allegedly drove through East Memphis drunk while her two kids were in the car. (SCSO)

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A woman was arrested after allegedly driving drunk through East Memphis with her children in the car.

The incident unfolded April 19 at S. Goodlett Street and Spottswood Avenue.

An ATF agent noticed a woman in a Buick Enclave that was stopped part of the way into the intersection at Cherry Road and Quince, blocking a lane of traffic.

According to Memphis Police, the agent pulled up to check on the driver and saw two small children in the backseat.

The woman had her head down, and the agent thought she was having a medical episode or was under the influence, police said.

The agent was able to get the woman to roll down the passenger side window; a strong odor of alcohol wafted from the car.

When the agent asked the woman to pull to the curb, she drove off, nearly hitting the agent’s car, police said.

During a chase, the woman nearly hit another vehicle head-on.

The woman’s car stopped again in the middle of Park Avenue before speeding off again when the agent approached, nearly causing a crash, police said.

The vehicle was finally stopped in the 700 block of S. Goodlett, where additional police officers came to assist.

The driver was identified as Tara Hunter.

Police said she smelled of alcohol and had slurred speech and bloodshot, watery eyes.

Police found two bottles of wine inside the car; one was open and half-consumed.

Hunter, 30, was arrested and charged with two counts of DUI, Child Endangerment and Reckless Driving.

Her 4-year-old and 6-year-old inside the car were released to family, police said.

Hunter was booked into Jail East.

Comments / 8

Mic An Bree
2d ago

throw the book at her , for putting her babies lives in danger and for putting others in danger , she was drinking and only thinking of herself and not thinking of others, she could have killed those babies and other innocent people, let her spend time in jail to think about it . period

Reply
2
