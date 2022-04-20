Voter registration deadline is Friday for NC primary election
NORTH CAROLINA (WSPA) – The deadline to register to vote in the North Carolina primary election is Friday.
According to the North Carolina State Board of Elections, the voter must register 25 days before Election Day.
The statewide primary is on May 17.
You can register online , by mail or at the Department of Motor Vehicles.
Races on the statewide ballot include the U.S. Senate and House of Representatives, N.C. General Assembly and N.C. Supreme Court and Court of Appeals.
