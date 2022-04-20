ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Petoskey, MI

Area hoops teams and players rake in BCAM academic, team first honors

By Drew Kochanny, The Petoskey News-Review
 2 days ago
High School basketball all-state teams have been dropping over the last couple weeks for those who put up the biggest performances and shined the brightest during the 2021-22 season on the hardwood.

But, there’s more to each game and every team than what shows on the scoreboard. Luckily the Basketball Coaches Association of Michigan (BCAM) recognizes those other parts and they have been in the weeks since the season closed.

While the BCAM’s Best teams will be released next week — essentially all-state from BCAM — other lists such as Team Academic honors, the Team First awards and others are out and feature a number of athletes out of the area.

Within the Team Academic All-State honors list, Petoskey’s boys ranked fifth within Division 1 with a cumulative grade point average of 3.73. It came behind Petoskey's regional final run on the court as well.

Also top 10 among their division included the Harbor Light Christian boys, who were fifth in Division 4 with a 3.64 team GPA. Inland Lakes’ girls were fifth in Division 4 with a 3.9015, just edging out Gaylord St. Mary with a 3.9011.

Other teams earning Team Academic All-State honors included: East Jordan boys (3.50), Inland Lakes boys (3.44), Mackinaw City boys (3.46), Petoskey girls (3.69), Gaylord girls (3.74), Boyne City girls (3.83), East Jordan girls (3.68), Charlevoix girls (3.67), Harbor Light girls (3.70) and Mackinaw City girls (3.46).

BCAM handed out Team First awards to eight out of the area, with the Team First award given to one member of a team that best exemplifies putting team before self, teamwork, commitment, service and sacrifice.

For the Petoskey girls’ basketball team, the Team First award actually went to team manager and video tech, Madeline Shaw.

Also included on the girls’ side was Gaylord’s Sydney Poynter, Boyne City’s Elly Day, Lauren Shepard of Charlevoix and Gracie Beauchamp of Mackinaw City.

For the boys, Boyne City’s Scotty Haley received the honor, as did Granger Kitson of East Jordan and Travin Barkley of Mackinaw City.

A number of area athletes also earned the Outstanding Senior Student Athlete Award. The requirements include being a senior that’s played basketball all four years and holds a cumulative GPA above 3.8.

Both Petoskey’s Ellie Pollion and Dylan Aldridge were selected for the Northmen, while Boyne City earned both a boy and girl as well with Aaron Bess and Grace Dawson.

Charlevoix’s girls had Taylor Petrosky and Camryn Turkelson receiving the honor, Gaylord’s Poynter, Molly Kinser, Kate Mumford and Kennedy Neff all received the award, as did Bailey Murrell of Gaylord St. Mary and Ella House of Mackinaw City.

Also for the boys, East Jordan placed three on the list with Kitson, Mason Malpass and Carter Sherman and Ellsworth senior Brayden Steenwyk also earned the award.

While no area coaches earned state honors a few came close within the voting.

Gaylord St. Mary girls coach Pat Schultz finished third within Region 14 for Regional Coach of the Year honors, which included the second most first place votes, while Jake Huffman of Mackinaw City was fourth within Region 14 voting.

Petoskey’s Matt Tamm was also fourth on the boys side for Regional Coach of the Year voting, finishing third among the 10 coaches in first place votes.

The BCAM’s Best All-State teams, as well as the individual Academic All-State teams will be released the week of April 24.

Contact Sports Editor Drew Kochanny at dkochanny@petoskeynews.com. Follow him on Twitter, @DrewKochanny, and Instagram, @drewkochanny

