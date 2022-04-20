ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lawsuit Against Activision Blizzard Over Alleged Misleading of Investors Dismissed

By Noam Radcliffe
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

A group of Activision Blizzard investors had accused the company of misleading them around investigations of...

