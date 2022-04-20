ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, OR

Twice Refined is bringing new life to vintage furniture

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNonprofit says Frog Ferry dream still alive despite lack of support from Portland commissioners, TriMet. Last week, commissioners voted against giving over $200,000 toward the nonprofit in...

Watch as tornado tears apart Vancouver neighborhoods

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Without all the more-modern smartphone tech that allows all of us to carry around a high-definition video camera in our pockets, video of breaking news was a little tougher to come by 50 years ago. However, some cameras were rolling on April 5, 1972 as...
Portland, OR
Oregon State
KXL

Two Gypsy Jokers From Oregon Headed To Federal Prison

PORTLAND, Ore.–Two members of the Gypsy Joker Outlaw Motorcycle Club in Oregon are being sentenced to life in federal prison for the kidnapping, torture, and murder of a former club member. Mark Dencklau (DEN-Claw) was the Portland clubhouse president, and Chad Erickson was a club member. They accused the victim, Robert Huggins, of breaking into Dencklau’s home in Woodburn, tying up his girlfriend and stealing multiple guns. Huggins was an estranged member of the club. He was kidnapped, tortured, and killed. His body was left in a Clark County field. Dencklau and Erickson were convicted during a trial in December.
KXL

Man Found Dead In Columbia River Slough

PORTLAND, Ore. — A man was found dead in the Columbia River Slough in the city’s 30th homicide of the year. Police on Tuesday said the body of 44-year-old Jeremy Gurtner was found in the water near Northeast 105th and Alderwood Road on April 8th. Detectives estimate that...
KXL

Light Rail Option Wins for I-5 Bridge Replacement

VANCOUVER, Wash. — Light rail, instead of bus options: that’s the alternative that planners say will work best for the I-5 bridge replacement. Planners say there’s greater demand, it’ll maximize trips across the river and be more equitable and climate-change friendly than bus-on-shoulder or bus rapid transit. It could get people to the Portland Expo Center more quickly than bus trips requiring a transfer.
WWEEK

This Is Oregon’s Largest Cannabis Superstore

For the people behind Northwest Cannabis Company, the weed superstore isn’t just the place to find an enormous selection of strains and brands. It’s an oasis in a desert. The company is the first and only marijuana dispensary to pop up in Tualatin since a city ordinance significantly eased its restrictions on cannabis businesses in late 2020, decreasing the mandatory distance from schools, parks, libraries and residential districts from 3,000 to 1,000 feet.

