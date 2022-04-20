Twice Refined is bringing new life to vintage furniture

PORTLAND, Ore. — After Portland leaders first revealed they would consider the Portland Expo Center as a possible Safe Rest Village site for RVs and people living in vehicles, some were surprised when the massive complex didn't make the initial list. The Metro-owned venue, located just west of I-5...
PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Without all the more-modern smartphone tech that allows all of us to carry around a high-definition video camera in our pockets, video of breaking news was a little tougher to come by 50 years ago. However, some cameras were rolling on April 5, 1972 as...
Homes like this $8.9 million home don't just simply exist in Idaho without a story behind them. It took us a little while to get to the bottom of who built this thing in Hailey. According to Realtor.com, the incredible extravagant property has been on and off the market for...
PORTLAND, Ore.–Two members of the Gypsy Joker Outlaw Motorcycle Club in Oregon are being sentenced to life in federal prison for the kidnapping, torture, and murder of a former club member. Mark Dencklau (DEN-Claw) was the Portland clubhouse president, and Chad Erickson was a club member. They accused the victim, Robert Huggins, of breaking into Dencklau’s home in Woodburn, tying up his girlfriend and stealing multiple guns. Huggins was an estranged member of the club. He was kidnapped, tortured, and killed. His body was left in a Clark County field. Dencklau and Erickson were convicted during a trial in December.
(Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images) (PORTLAND, Ore.) Hello Portlanders! It's Friday, April 15 - Here's your daily round up of all the news happening in the City of Roses. 1. Multnomah County commissioners vote unanimously to ban pay-per-view displays of human remains following October incident.
This week Forbes released its annual list of billionaires. There were 2,668 billionaires around the world. For the first time, three of them live in Oregon. Phil Knight and Timothy Boyle have been members of the billionaires club for some time.
For a long time, demographers expected millennials to go their own way through life’s milestones, especially when it came to housing. They expected people born between 1982 and 1996 to continue living in apartments with few belongings beyond a futon (for sleeping) and an iPhone (for everything else). They didn’t expect them to form households—and buy houses.
PORTLAND, Ore. — A man was found dead in the Columbia River Slough in the city’s 30th homicide of the year. Police on Tuesday said the body of 44-year-old Jeremy Gurtner was found in the water near Northeast 105th and Alderwood Road on April 8th. Detectives estimate that...
The Portland Japanese Garden organization has acquired the Salvation Army campus near Northwest Portland’s Forest Park to expand educational and cultural programs, including festivals and art exhibits, beyond the garden’s hilltop property three miles away in Southwest Portland’s Washington Park. After a renovation, the new venue at...
VANCOUVER, Wash. — Light rail, instead of bus options: that’s the alternative that planners say will work best for the I-5 bridge replacement. Planners say there’s greater demand, it’ll maximize trips across the river and be more equitable and climate-change friendly than bus-on-shoulder or bus rapid transit. It could get people to the Portland Expo Center more quickly than bus trips requiring a transfer.
You can own this piece of Oregon history - McCaffrey Island is up for sale and was once home to relatives of the famous American pioneer and frontiersman, Daniel Boone. How Much Will It Cost You for a Private Island in Oregon?. Privacy in the Pacific Northwest will come at...
For the people behind Northwest Cannabis Company, the weed superstore isn’t just the place to find an enormous selection of strains and brands. It’s an oasis in a desert. The company is the first and only marijuana dispensary to pop up in Tualatin since a city ordinance significantly eased its restrictions on cannabis businesses in late 2020, decreasing the mandatory distance from schools, parks, libraries and residential districts from 3,000 to 1,000 feet.
Ruse Brewing, the Southeast Portland brewery that was the buzz of the city’s beer scene after opening its brewery and taproom in 2018, on Saturday heads north across the Columbia River to open its first satellite location, the pizza-focused Crust Collective on the Vancouver Waterfront. Ruse will serve 12...
Comments / 0