Idaho State

Numbers show just a small shift in party affiliation in Idaho

KTVB
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe number of registered Republicans went up...

98.3 The Snake

7 Reasons Why the End of the World May Be Coming to Idaho

The world is in a strange place and things that many thought they would never see or that would ever happen, have occurred in the last few years. There have been diseases spread across the globe, fires that stretch for miles, and giant bugs that parachute. Many of the things that people have witnessed or experienced are defining history, and many of these occurrences are more on the negative side. With so much doom and gloom in the world over the last few years, it makes one question, is the end of the world fast approaching? Here are some reasons, it may be happening sooner than later.
IDAHO STATE
103.5 KISSFM

Wait, Cannabis Was Almost Legalized In Idaho?

If you're hearing this story for the first time, it's because it didn't come to fruition. Here's what happened, and what almost happened. Kind Idaho, a political action committee, has been collecting signatures in hopes of legalizing cannabis in Idaho as medicine. They unfortunately came short of their goal, amassing only 10% of signatures needed to qualify said initiative to be voted on this year.
Idaho State Journal

State elections officials greenlight Greg Romriell's candidacy after opponent raises concerns

POCATELLO — Idaho elections officials say a retired Pocatello dentist has been a resident of Legislative District 29 long enough to run for a local state representative seat following a complaint from his Republican challenger. The Idaho Secretary of State's Office says House of Representatives candidate Greg Romriell was a qualified elector within District 29 at least one year prior to the upcoming general election date of Nov. 8 after his opponent in the May 17 Republican primary election, Idaho State University graduate and Army...
POCATELLO, ID
Idaho State
Idaho Elections
State
Idaho State
Local
Idaho Government
KTVB

Attorney general hopefuls spar in statewide debate

BOISE, Idaho — This story ran originally in the Idaho Press. The three GOP candidates for Idaho attorney general faced off in a spirited debate on statewide television, with incumbent Lawrence Wasden and challengers Raul Labrador and Art Macomber offering differing views of the role of the state’s chief legal officer.
BOISE, ID
103.5 KISSFM

Are the Mountains of Idaho Really Being Terrorized by Cannibals?

It seems as though Idaho is home to all sorts of mythical creatures. You’ve got the legendary Sasquatch roaming the forests, you’ve got the sea serpent Sharlie living in Payette Lake, and now… we’ve got the Nimerigar, a race of humanoids that could only be described as “cannibalistic dwarves” according to Native-Languages.org.
IDAHO STATE
95.7 KEZJ

7 Worst Animals to be Attacked by in Idaho

Being attacked by an animal is some people's worst fear. The thought of being clawed, bitten, and potentially eaten does not sound like a fun time. While the thought of seeing a wild animal up close sounds like a once-in-a-lifetime chance, depending on the animal, it doesn't always go according to plan. When you get away with an awesome photo or video, it is an amazing story and a moment you will never forget, but when things go south, it is entirely different. Recently, a hiker in Montana was killed by a grizzly bear, and weeks before that a man was attacked by a moose in Idaho. With these attacks and death happening, it got me thinking about what would be the worst animal to be attacked by in Idaho.
IDAHO STATE
104.3 WOW Country

A Grizzly Bear in Idaho is Killing Livestock and Fish and Game Can’t Trap Him

Livestock in Northern Idaho is being ravaged by a big grizzly bear in the area. According to North Idaho News Facebook post based off of Idaho Fish and Game information, "Idaho Fish and Game officers suspect a grizzly bear attacked and killed a llama and a sheep on private land in the Panhandle Region on the evening of April 5 Idaho Fish... on private land near the town of Naples in Boundary County... If a grizzly bear is captured, Fish and Game will work with U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service staff to collect biological data including DNA, measurements, sex and age. If the bear is relocated, a GPS collar will be placed on it for future tracking of its movements and behaviors."
BOUNDARY COUNTY, ID
98.3 The Snake

12-Year-Old Ties Idaho Fishing Record With Nearly 10 Footer

A northern Idaho boy has tied a state catch and release fishing record for Idaho after spending nearly an hour reeling in a sturgeon that measured just shy of 120 inches. While under the instruction of his father and a guide from Jones Sport Fishing of Deary, Idaho, 12-year-old Tyler Grimshaw cemented himself into state record books after hooking and successfully reeling in a 9-foot, 11-inch sturgeon. State fishermen are calling the accomplishment a once-in-a-lifetime catch.
News Radio 1310 KLIX

Grizzly Bear Attack is Friendly Reminder to Be Careful this Spring in Idaho

Anytime someone goes camping, hiking, or visits a place where wildlife roams free, the worst scenario you can ever find yourself in is being attacked by an animal. We have all thought about it at some point, and some of us may have come extremely close in certain circumstances. This last week, a man went hiking with his friend in Montana. They decided to split up and meet back at the car later, but the man never returned. He was found later, in what is expected to have been a grizzly bear attack.
IDAHO STATE
103.5 KISSFM

Idaho’s New Abortion Law Has This Group Enraged

Recently, Idaho's governor signed a bill that would allow family members to sue a doctor if they perform an abortion in the state of Idaho. Needless to say, Idahoans are extremely passionate on this issue on all sides. There's one group of people, however, who are absolutely irate about Idaho's...
IDAHO STATE
Whiskey Riff

12-Year Old Reels In Monster Sturgeon All By Himself, Ties Idaho State Record

It’s always good to see young people getting into the great outdoors. Seeing a young person having an amazing experience that they will remember forever makes it even better. And then… hooking state record monsters makes it EVEN BETTER. White Sturgeon are always amazing to see caught. Whether is a 350-pound from a kayak, a guide with a 10.5-footer, or a retired NHL player catching a beauty, these prehistoric-looking dinosaur fish are just incredible to witness. A fish that can […] The post 12-Year Old Reels In Monster Sturgeon All By Himself, Ties Idaho State Record first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
IDAHO STATE
107.9 LITE FM

This Unsolved Mystery is One of Idaho’s Creepiest of All Time

In 1979, 12-year-old Christina Lee White went missing in Asotin, Washington, and hasn’t been seen since. It was this disappearance that marked the beginning of what is known as the “Lewis Clark Valley murders” that plagued parts of Washington and Idaho from 1979 to 1982. The case remains unsolved with no suspects in custody.
BOISE, ID
24/7 Wall St.

This Is How Many People Have Died From COVID-19 in Alaska

Since the first death attributable to COVID-19 was reported in the United States on Feb. 29, 2020, an estimated 966,570 Americans have died — and that number continues to grow every day. Adjusting for population, there have been a total of 295 COVID-19-related deaths for every 100,000 Americans nationwide. In Alaska, deaths attributable to the […]
ALASKA STATE
News Radio 1310 KLIX

Idaho State Police Issue Grave Warning About 420 Pot Use

Here’s the 411 on 420 from ISP. If you’re smoking weed stay home. If you’re not at home smoking weed, call a cab, Lyft, or Uber. April 20th is an unofficial marijuana holiday across the country. Some people who rarely smoke pot may decide it’s a good day to light up a joint, which is still illegal in Idaho. Some may also mix smoking with alcohol. The mix causes exponential growth in impairment. Many of our neighboring states have legalized the drug for medicinal and even recreational use.
IDAHO STATE
MIX 106

Which Popular True Crime Show Just Finished Filming in Idaho?

Television trends seem to always come and go. We’ve gone through the game show phase, talk shows, and even now we’re still dealing with reality shows. One genre that seems to stand head and shoulders above the rest is “true-crime” documentaries. There seems to be no shortage of them with what seems to be a new series or show being premiered almost weekly on Netflix, Amazon Prime, and all of the other popular streaming services that we’ve come to know and love.
BONNER COUNTY, ID

