ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dothan, AL

Harlem Globetrotters put on show in southeast Alabama

By Sylvie Sparks
CBS 42
CBS 42
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wVNID_0fEnRMCK00

DOTHAN, Ala. ( WDHN ) — The Harlem Globetrotters were in the Circle City Tuesday night.

The team showed off in front of fans at the Dothan Civic Center. They even hosted a pre-game event for a select few fans so they could test their vertical jumps, learn to dribble, shoot some three-pointers, and talk with the players one-on-one.

Alabama gave former slaves rocky land as ‘compensation’ for their enslavement. A resilient few made Colony their home.

More than 1,300 tickets were sold to see the Globetrotters in action.

WDHN’s own Chief Meteorologist Matthew Wine got in on the fun. A Globetrotter jumped over him and three other players to throw down a big-time dunk.

If you missed Tuesday night’s show, you can catch the Globetrotters in Pensacola Wednesday or in Tallahassee Thursday.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to CBS 42.

Comments / 0

Related
Praise 93.3

Where Was This Taken? Guess The Alabama City!

This may be the oddest picture I've ever seen taken in Alabama. HOW was this even possible?. As I was scrolling through Facebook, I came across this post of what I can guess are two parents who are transporting a swing set. The only thing is, this huge swingset was being transported ON TOP of a 4-door compact car. Talk about dedication.
ALABAMA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Alabama Sports
City
Dothan, AL
Dothan, AL
Sports
State
Alabama State
Dothan, AL
Basketball
Local
Alabama Basketball
WPMI

Bo Bikes Bama returns Saturday April 23 2022

AUBURN, Ala. (WPMI) — Bo Bikes Bama is a charity bike ride started by sports legend Bo Jackson to honor the lives lost during the April 27, 2011 tornado outbreak and to help the state of Alabama recover and prepare for the future. On the first anniversary of the storms, Jackson embarked on a five-day journey following the path of the tornadoes and was joined by a host of celebrity friends. Bo Bikes Bama became an annual event in April 2013, when Bo returned to Alabama for a one-day ride in Cordova, Alabama, one of the hardest-hit cities of the 2011 outbreak. Since 2014, Supporters have gathered in Auburn, Alabama for the ride.
AUBURN, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wdhn#The Dothan Civic Center#Globetrotter#Nexstar Media Inc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
WAFF

Trouble Man ready for boxing bout

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The hurt business. the Sweet Science. The sport of boxing has last over a century, with some of the greats in the squared circle cementing lasting legacy withing the sport. Could Andre Harris become the next?. Harris, who goes by the name “Trouble Man” will fight...
DOTHAN, AL
Alabama NewsCenter

Great shows, concerts and more in Can’t Miss Alabama

Embrace the beauty of the season with fantastic attractions around the state. “Little Shop of Horrors,” directed by Rick Dildine, runs through Sunday, April 3 at the Alabama Shakespeare Festival in Montgomery. In the deviously delicious sci-fi rock musical, meek floral assistant Seymour Krelborn stumbles across a new breed of plant he names “Audrey II” (after his co-worker crush). The foul-mouthed, R&B-singing carnivorous plant promises unending fame and fortune to the down-and-out Krelborn as long as he keeps feeding it. From the Tony and Oscar award-winning creators of “Aladdin,” “Beauty and the Beast” and “The Little Mermaid,” the show is recommended for anyone 15 and older. Purchase tickets at asf.com.
ALABAMA STATE
WTVM

How Auburn High’s Charlie Sexton became a track star

AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - Auburn High School is getting ready for the AHSAA state track meet in just three short weeks. That’s where you are going to find standout sprinter Charlie Sexton. Sexton did not join the track team until his Junior year of high school. In fact, he...
AUBURN, AL
CBS 42

CBS 42

31K+
Followers
7K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

"CBS 42 is dedicated to providing central Alabama with ""Local Coverage You Can Count On"" for local, traffic, severe weather, sports, and breaking news at https://www.cbs42.com/"

 https://www.cbs42.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy