Riverton, IA

Connie Fengel, 66, Riverton

News Channel Nebraska
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleConnie M. Fengel, age 66 of Riverton, IA passed away on Tuesday, April 12, 2022 at Lakeside Hospital in Omaha, NE. Connie May (Ward) Fengel was born on September 24, 1955 at St. Mary’s Hospital in Nebraska City, NE. She went to grade school in Riverton and then attended Farragut High...

rivercountry.newschannelnebraska.com

News Channel Nebraska

Chief says cigarette likely started Thursday evening fire near Gothenburg

GOTHENBURG, Neb. (KNOP) - The Gothenburg Volunteer Fire Department fought a second fire near their city in two nights on Thursday. Fire Chief Mark Ballmer says he believes a cigarette is to blame for both fires. No injuries, and no structural damage in either, the volunteer firefighters put out the...
GOTHENBURG, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Forrest "Chuck" Shores

Forrest Charles “Chuck” Shores, age 82 of Wymore passed away on April 20, 2022 at Bryan Medical Center East in Lincoln. He was born on April 6, 1940, to Forest G. and Waunetta E. Hurst Shores in Wymore. He grew up loving baseball and the St. Louis Cardinals. He played football and baseball. Chuck graduated from Wymore High School in 1958 and attended Fairbury Jr. College for two years majoring in education. Chuck attended Peru State College for one semester and joined the Air Force on Valentine’s Day, 1961. Chuck met Peggy Wathor on June 6th, 1959, and they were married September 15, 1961. They have two sons, Joe on October 18, 1962 and David on April 20, 1964, and one daughter, Andrea Kay April 14, 1972. Chuck graduated from Peru State College in May 1968 and he received his Master’s degree from Wayne State College. He taught one year at Geneva Training school, 7 years at Pierce, Ne, and in 1976 his family moved to Wymore where he taught school and was head football and track coach for several years. He loved teaching and coaching. He retired from teaching in 1999. Chuck was a 56 year member of the Anderson Post #25 American Legion in Wymore where he was heavily involved with the color guard and the Legion Baseball program. He was also a member of the Wymore Cemetery Board and he served as the sexton of the cemetery.
WYMORE, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Allen D. Jensen

Allen D. Jensen, 77, of Beatrice, died Thursday morning, April 21, 2022, at a CHI Nebraska Heart Institute. He was born on October 30, 1944 in Superior to Irvin and Florene (Swanson) Jensen. Allen graduated from Beatrice High School and then Milford Tech School as a diesel technician. On June 13, 1969, he married Leola Dieckhoff. He attained rank of an Eagle Scout, was a troop leader for Cub Scouts and Pack 85 Boy Scouts. He worked at Sargents Truck and Tractor and Store Kraft. He helped Art Paben on the farm and was a longtime employee at Roehr’s Machinery in Beatrice. Allen was a member of the Eagles, Veterans’ Club, and a former Sertoma member. He enjoyed fishing, hunting, camping with family and spending time with his friends. His hobby was wood crafting.
BEATRICE, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Thibodeau, Loos hold meet and greet in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Neb. -- A candidate for governor made a stop at the Black Cow Fat Pig in Norfolk on Tuesday. Theresa Thibodeau along with her running mate, Trent Loos, stopped in Norfolk Tuesday night to attend the GOP election forum to learn more about the candidates for the Norfolk Public Schools board.
NORFOLK, NE
Times-Republican

MHS girls motor to 7th at Waterloo West Invite

WATERLOO — The Marshalltown girls’ track and field team got contributions from all corners of the meet in finishing in a tie for seventh place at Waterloo West’s Wahawk Invitational on Thursday night at Memorial Stadium. The Bobcats totaled 57 points to share seventh place with Waverly-Shell...
WATERLOO, IA
News Channel Nebraska

Schuyler to host "Community Builders" Monday

SCHUYLER -- The Schuyler Area Chamber of Commerce will be hosting the Community Builders Program on Monday, April 25th. Executive Director Audra Jedlicka said the event "helps individuals in Platte, Colfax, Boone, and Nance counties learn ways to improve their communities." Cornhusker Public Power District, Loup Power District, and Central...
SCHUYLER, NE
News Channel Nebraska

WNCC to Host Public Listening Tour in Deuel County

SCOTTSBLUFF, Neb. - Western Nebraska Community College Interim President John Marrin is leading a series of public listening sessions this spring. WNCC will visit all 13 counties in its service area, which consists of the Nebraska Panhandle. The listening session in Deuel County is scheduled for Wednesday, May 4 from...
DEUEL COUNTY, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Scottsbluff girls pick up dual tennis wins on Thursday

SCOTTSBLUFF, Neb. (KNEP) - The Scottsbluff girls tennis team earning two wins on Thursday defeating Gothenburg (7-2) and Gillette (6-4). Bearcats improve to 20-14 in the regular season. Scottsbluff will host their annual home invite April 22nd at both the high school and country club starting at 9am. Dual Invite...
SCOTTSBLUFF, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Cattlemen's Ball of Nebraska announces 2022 concert line-up

WEEPING WATER – The Cattlemen’s Ball of Nebraska, a charity whose mission is to raise. money for cancer research through an annual fundraiser, today announced country singer-songwriter Ned LeDoux and Nebraska native Tommy O’Keeffe will join John Michael Montgomery as the musical acts for the 2022 event taking place at the Cass County Fairgrounds in Weeping Water, Neb., on Friday, June 3, and Saturday, June 4.
WEEPING WATER, NE
Sand Hills Express

Broken Bow Boys Golf Places 5th at Gothenburg Invite

The Broken Bow boys golf team placed 5th Thursday at the Gothenburg Invitational played at Wildhorse Golf Club. Broken Bow tied with Sidney for 5th place with a team total 353. Broken Bow was led by Austin Harvey who placed 12th with an 83. Nathan Reynolds, Carsten Fox, and Zack Gaffney all finished with a round of 90 and JR Schaaf shot a 105. Ogallala was the team champion with a 303. Ogallala had the top three individual rounds of the day with Corbin Murphy and Luke Hiltibrand at the top of the leaderboard as each finished with a 1 over par 73 and Caleb Castillo was third with a 3 over par 75. Minden was the team runner up with a 330 while Cozad and McCook tied for third with a 335.
BROKEN BOW, NE
News Channel Nebraska

State Fire Marshal office issues critical fire day in Nebraska

SIDNEY - The Nebraska Fire Marshal's office is asking residents to avoid any outdoor activities that produce flames or sparks Friday. A red flag warning remains in effect until 8 p.m. Friday for the Nebraska Panhandle, northeast Colorado and southeast Wyoming. A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly.
NEBRASKA STATE
News Channel Nebraska

Fairbury's Kazz Hyson announces plans for collegiate wrestling career

FAIRBURY, NE — A wrestler from Fairbury has announced his plans for the next level. Fairbury’s Kazz Hyson will continue his wrestling career at Morningside University in Sioux City, Iowa. Hyson is a two-time state qualifier. He signed his letter of intent in front of a several of his teammates and friends.
FAIRBURY, NE
Western Iowa Today

Glenwood Girl’s Win Team Title at Titan COED Relays

(Council Bluffs) Glenwood scored 122-points and won the team title in the Girl’s Division at the 2022 Titan COED Relays at Lewis Central on Tuesday. Sioux City, East finished second, 97.00, Treynor, Third, 84.00, Underwood, fourth, 80.00, and Harlan finished fifth with 68.50 points out of 14-teams. Eliana Harris...
GLENWOOD, IA

