Trolls LIVE! in Houston, TX Jun 18, 2022 – presale password

It’s no secret that Houstonians love their Mexican restaurants. And, what’s not to love? The lively destinations serve as worthy backdrops for cheese-filled feasts made up of stewed meats and grilled vegetables, fiery salsas, and tequila-fueled libations. While there are a number of excellent choices to consider in any given pocket of the city — from taquerias to Tex-Mex joints — there are a select bunch whose focus remains on true Mexican cuisine. These restaurants, not only present their versions of authentic Mexican dishes, but they incorporate cooking techniques long-utilized in Mexico, such as the nixtamalization — or proper preparation of corn — and on-site baking for the freshest of fresh torta bread.

HOUSTON, TX ・ 17 HOURS AGO