Trolls LIVE! in Houston, TX Jun 18, 2022 – presale password

Cover picture for the articleThe Trolls LIVE! pre-sale password has just been added. While this special presale opportunity exists, you have the chance to order tickets for Trolls LIVE! before the general...

Eater

10 Standout Mexican Restaurants in Houston

It’s no secret that Houstonians love their Mexican restaurants. And, what’s not to love? The lively destinations serve as worthy backdrops for cheese-filled feasts made up of stewed meats and grilled vegetables, fiery salsas, and tequila-fueled libations. While there are a number of excellent choices to consider in any given pocket of the city — from taquerias to Tex-Mex joints — there are a select bunch whose focus remains on true Mexican cuisine. These restaurants, not only present their versions of authentic Mexican dishes, but they incorporate cooking techniques long-utilized in Mexico, such as the nixtamalization — or proper preparation of corn — and on-site baking for the freshest of fresh torta bread.
Cameron Eittreim

Who Has The Tastiest Pizza In Houston, Texas?

Pizza is a beloved American food choice, no matter where you go to enjoy it. There are some cities with their own unique type of pizza, and others with some well known establishments. When you hear the name Houston, Texas pizza isn't the food first that comes to mind. But, in the beautiful city, there are quite a few delicious pizza restaurants to choose from.
