The 2022 Latin American Music Awards started and ended with a bang!. The stage sizzled with one performance after another Thursday night from the Michelob ULTRA Arena at the Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino in Las Vegas, Nevada. Bad Bunny entered the night with the most nominations at 10 but it was Karol G who reigned supreme after earning the most awards with six: Artist of the Year, Favorite Artist (Female) and Favorite Artist (Urban). Her album, KG0516, earned her Album of the Year and Favorite Album (Urban) honors, while her track "El Makinon" featuring Mariah Angeliq, earned her Collaboration of the Year.

LAS VEGAS, NV ・ 1 DAY AGO