Born Ferdinand Lewis Alcindor Jr, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar took the Muslim name for which he would be known in 1971, the same year he had brought the Milwaukee Bucks a championship. One of the great players in the game, Abdul-Jabbar was traded to the Los Angeles Lakers in 1975. There, he became a legend with his gorgeous skyhook. He was a member of the Showtime Lakers, alongside the likes of Magic Johnson. Of course, his Hall of Fame playing career was only part of Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s story. The activism that he undertook following his career is just as admirable. His writing and comments on things like race and religion have helped to shape discussions on the topics throughout the United States.

