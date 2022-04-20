ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morris County, NJ

No Foul Play Suspected In Death Of 73-Year-Old Man Found At Morris County Park

By Valerie Musson
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13O68Z_0fEnQfse00

The death of a 73-year-old man found at a Morris County Park Tuesday afternoon is not considered suspicious, authorities said.

Mark Cozin, of Bernardsville, was found by a hiker walking a wooded trail at Jockey Hollow Park around 12 p.m., Morris County Prosecutor’s Office spokesperson Meghan Knab told DailyVoice.com .

Cozin was turned over to the medical examiner’s office after the hiker called 911.

His death is not considered to be suspicious, Knab said.

The investigation is being handled by the National Parks Service, Morris County Sheriff’s Office CSI, and Morris County Prosecutor’s Office Major Crimes Unit.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Comments / 0

Related
WSAV News 3

50-year-old man found in bed with 7-year-old girl

LADSON, S.C. (WCBD) – A 50-year-old Ladson, South Carolina man was arrested Sunday after his wife reportedly found him in bed with a 7-year-old girl. Anthony Furman is charged with third-degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor. According to authorities, Furman’s wife said she found her husband in the bed with the young girl with […]
LADSON, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Morris County, NJ
Crime & Safety
City
Bernardsville, NJ
County
Morris County, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Foul Play#Dailyvoice Com#Csi#Office Major Crimes Unit
Daily Voice

Multiple Horse-Buggies Involved In Crash In PA: Dispatch

Horses and people were injured in a multi-vehicle crash in central Pennsylvania on Monday, Apr. 18, according to emergency dispatchers. Two horse-and-buggies and a vehicle collided at the intersection of Cains and Buena Vista roads in Salisbury Township, shortly before 9:30 p.m., a supervisor with Lancaster County-Wide Communications says. One...
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Daily Voice

Driver Runs Over Road Rage Victim Repeatedly In Horrifying Footage Of Elizabeth Attack

Horrifying footage of a 56-year-old driver repeatedly running over following a minor crash in Elizabeth is circulating on social media. The footage shows Vincent Jean charging at the victim in his silver Mitsubishi SUV, as she tries to run away, plowing her from the sidewalk onto the lawn of a home near Salem Avenue and Aberdeen Road the morning of Wednesday, April 13, the Union County Prosecutor's Office confirmed.
UNION COUNTY, NJ
Daily Voice

Daily Voice

Westport, CT
256K+
Followers
40K+
Post
78M+
Views
ABOUT

YOUR TOWN. YOUR NEWS. Discover the latest breaking news, best local stories and happenings in your town. Daily Voice is a hyper-local community news organization covering Fairfield, Hartford, Litchfield and New Haven Counties in Connecticut; Atlantic, Bergen, Burlington, Essex, Hudson, Mercer, Morris, Passaic, Sussex and Union Counties in New Jersey; and Dutchess, Nassau, Orange, Putnam, Rockland, Suffolk, Sullivan, Ulster and Westchester in New York as well as Berks, Bucks, Chester, Cumberland, Dauphin, Delaware, Lancaster, Lehigh, Montgomery, Northampton, and York counties in Pennsylvania.

 https://dailyvoice.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy