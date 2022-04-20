No Foul Play Suspected In Death Of 73-Year-Old Man Found At Morris County Park

The death of a 73-year-old man found at a Morris County Park Tuesday afternoon is not considered suspicious, authorities said.

Mark Cozin, of Bernardsville, was found by a hiker walking a wooded trail at Jockey Hollow Park around 12 p.m., Morris County Prosecutor’s Office spokesperson Meghan Knab told DailyVoice.com .

Cozin was turned over to the medical examiner’s office after the hiker called 911.

His death is not considered to be suspicious, Knab said.

The investigation is being handled by the National Parks Service, Morris County Sheriff’s Office CSI, and Morris County Prosecutor’s Office Major Crimes Unit.

