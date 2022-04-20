ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jersey City Couple Again Convicted Of Threatening Muslim Neighbor: Prosecutor

By Cecilia Levine
 2 days ago
JCPD Photo Credit: Jersey City PBA

A Jersey City couple has been convicted of threatening a Muslim neighbor for years, authorities said.

William Ong, 76, and Beverly Ong, 73, were found guilty of bias intimidation for incidents that occurred between 2016 and 2018, Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez said.

Ong and her daughter, Johanna, were convicted in 2012 on similar charges, for similar incidents.

The verdict was delivered before the Superior Court Judge Vincent after a two-day trial. William Ong was found not guilty of Terroristic Threats. Sentencing is scheduled for Tuesday, June 7.

“Hudson County is one of the most diverse communities in the country and there is no place for hate or discrimination here, or anywhere,” Suarez said. “The Hudson County Prosecutor’s Office is committed to prosecuting anyone responsible for bias crimes to the fullest extent of the law.”

Anyone who believes they are the victim of a bias crime is encouraged to contact the Hudson County Prosecutor’s Office Special Victims Unit at 201-915-1234. The State was represented at trial by Assistant Prosecutor John Burke.

