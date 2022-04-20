ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cambridge, MD

Former Cambridge mayor pleads guilty to distributing revenge porn; receives suspended sentence, $5K fine

By NATALIE JONES
Cecil Whig
Cecil Whig
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1aMc0j_0fEnPVy300

CAMBRIDGE — Former Cambridge Mayor Andrew Bradshaw pleaded guilty to five counts of distributing revenge porn Monday morning.

During a scheduled pretrial and motion hearing in the Dorchester County Circuit Court, Senior Assistant State Prosecutor Letam Duson from the Maryland Office of the State Prosecutor informed the court that a plea agreement had been reached in the matter concerning Bradshaw, 32.

Through his attorneys, Bradshaw freely waived his right to a jury trial and pleaded guilty to five of the 50 counts of distributing revenge porn.

Charging documents released on Nov. 15, 2021, alleged that in early 2021, Bradshaw created multiple accounts on the public internet forum Reddit to post nude photographs of a person he previously had an intimate relationship with, identified in the document as Victim 1.

The allegations stem from a complaint made in May 2021 by a woman who was previously in a relationship with Bradshaw. The alleged victim told police that she discovered nude photos of herself posted on Reddit without her knowledge or consent.

The Reddit photos of the alleged victim contained racial slurs and sexually explicit language. The photos were posted by multiple Reddit accounts with various usernames hinting at the name and birthdate of the victim. Investigators also learned that the accounts contained at least 10 unique visual representations of the victim.

According to a press release from the Office of the State Prosecutor, when interviewed by law enforcement agents, Bradshaw did admit to creating the accounts and posting the victim’s photos.

Prior to sentencing, Duson read a statement from the victim.

The victim wrote that she was traumatized following the incident, sharing that she had been through counseling to help her process what had happened. She said that some nights she laid awake crying and wondering why someone would do this to her, and that she “beat herself up” mentally for trusting him with those photos.

The captions he wrote with the photos were “hurtful,” she said, and she anticipates lasting effects on herself stemming from the trauma of the situation.

At the end of her statement, the victim wrote that she prayed Bradshaw would find remorse in what he’d done and that she would work to not let the incident deter her from achieving her goals.

Defense attorney Chaz Ball stated that Bradshaw realized the pain he’d caused to the victim and that pleading guilty was one of his lowest points.

“Mr. Bradshaw is immensely sorry about what took place,” he said.

Bradshaw also addressed the court, apologizing and expressing “a great deal of remorse” for the actions taken. He added that knowing what pain he put the victim through hurt him deeply.

He also expressed sorrow for the residents of Cambridge, saying that he knew the people in the city put their trust in him and he failed them as mayor.

Listening to Bradshaw, Dorchester Circuit Judge Thomas Ross said that it was a “bizarre” and “outrageous” situation, and one of “moral corruption,” which Bradshaw agreed with.

Following statements from the state and the defense, Ross sentenced Bradshaw to one year and one day in jail for each count, totaling five years and five days, and suspended the entire sentence.

He also ordered Bradshaw to pay a $1,000 fine for each count, for a total fine of $5,000.

Each count carried a maximum penalty of two years of incarceration and a $5,000 fine.

Bradshaw will be on supervised probation for three years following his sentencing and will have to follow standard and special conditions set forth by the state.

Special conditions include 100 hours of community service, paying $750 in restitution to the victim, not revealing the victim’s identity if he chooses to make a public statement following the case, not posting pornographic images on any website or social media forum and deleting all photos of the victim.

As part of the plea agreement, Bradshaw surrendered his right to appeal the case, but is still free to request modification through the court after 90 days.

The state entered a nolle prosequi for the remaining 45 counts.

Bradshaw took office as the mayor of Cambridge in January 2021, making history as the city’s youngest mayor. He resigned from his position in January 2022 following the allegations.

“Anyone who abuses the trust and confidence of another to degrade and humiliate them, particularly through the use of a forum as powerful and pervasive as the Internet, must be held accountable. Such actions are especially egregious when committed by an individual holding a public leadership role of power and authority,” said State Prosecutor Charlton T. Howard III. “Our office is committed to seeking justice for victims of abuse and breach of both public and personal trust.”

The Office of the State Prosecutor would like to acknowledge the exemplary work on this case of Senior Assistant State Prosecutor Letam Duson, Cpl. John Wildman of the Maryland State Police, and the Criminal Enforcement Division of the Maryland State Police.

This story has been updated.

Natalie Jones is a reporter at The Star Democrat in Easton covering crime, health, education and Talbot County Council. You can reach her with questions, comments or tips at njones@chespub.com.

