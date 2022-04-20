ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Relationships

RHOP’s Ashley Darby Announced Split From Husband Michael “We Have Decided to Separate”

By @IndiaMonee
MIX 107.9
MIX 107.9
 19 hours ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2CXiCA_0fEnPU5K00

Source: Bravo / Getty

Ashley Darby will definitely have a different storyline on this season’s Real Housewives Of Potomac .

The housewife announced that she and her husband Michael Darby have decided to separate after eight years.

Almost eight years ago, when Michael and I said ‘I do,’ we anticipated sharing every single day together from that moment forward. Unfortunately, that is not our current reality. We have decided to separate. We are aware that there will be many speculative views as to why we have made this decision. People will be quick to assume that the causes were too much intrusion by reality TV into the most personal parts of our lives, age gap issues, cultural problems, or child-rearing differences. Pieces of all these may have affected our pure love for each other, but no one reason is the root cause of our mutual decision to go our separate ways,” she said in an exclusive statement to The Daily Dish . “We are now both at very different stages in our lives and have different goals for our futures. We both want the other to achieve true happiness and fulfillment and feel that we cannot do this together.”
She continued, “While our romantic bond is broken, we will always love and respect each other. We also know that true happiness can only be achieved by continuing to work together and putting our hearts and souls into raising our two beautiful boys, Dean and Dylan. They will always feel loved and supported, for they were truly created out of love. As this is a personal matter for us, we appreciate everyone who has been a part of our journey and ask for your continued support by respecting us as we go through this emotional situation.

This news follows their rocky marriage troubles that began when Michael was accused of groping a cameraman while filming the franchise, cheating rumors that he denied, and flirting with some of the ladies’ husbands on the show.

The Darbys, Ashley, 33, and Michael, 62 have been on RHOP since the show was released in 2016 and have been married since 2014.  The two shared two children together,  sons Dean, 2, and Dylan, 1.

No word on when season seven of Potomac will return but it is expected to premiere sometime this summer.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Ashley Boalch Darby (@ashleyboalchdarby)

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK . FOLLOW US ON INSTAGRAM AND TWITTER .

HEAD BACK TO THE MIX1079.COM HOMEPAGE

Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox: Close Thank you for subscribing! Please open your first email from WBT.com so we can be added to your list of safe senders. Email

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Reality Tv#Rhop#The Daily Dish
CinemaBlend

Helen Mirren Pays Tribute After Her Stepson, Mandalorian And Pam & Tommy Actor Rio Hackford, Dies At 51

The public has said goodbye to a significant number of Hollywood stars as of late and, sadly, yet another has left us far too soon. Rio Hackford, the actor and club owner known for his roles on shows like The Mandalorian and Pam & Tommy, has died at the age of 51. Hackford was the son of Parker director Taylor Hackford, the husband of Oscar-winning actress Helen Mirren. Following her stepson’s death, Mirren took a moment to pay tribute to him.
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Katy Perry updates fans with baby number two news

Will she or won't she? Katy Perry has addressed pregnancy rumors with a brutally honest revelation about whether she's planning a second child with Orlando Bloom. The American Idol judge opened up to E! News when asked if the couple were expanding their brood anytime soon - and it appears work is getting in the way of baby number two.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Popculture

A$AP Rocky Arrested at LAX Following Trip to Barbados With Rihanna

Rapper A$AP Rocky has reportedly been arrested at LAX airport, according to TMZ. The outlet states that Rocky — whose real name is Rakim Mayers — flew on a private jet from Barbados where he'd been vacationing with Rihanna, who is pregnant with their first child together. Rocky landed in Los Angeles on Wednesday morning. When he exited the plane police officers met him in the terminal and handcuffed him.
CELEBRITIES
bravotv.com

We Have a Major Update on Candiace Dillard Bassett’s Marriage to Chris

The Real Housewives of Potomac's Candiace Dillard Bassett has definitely experienced some ups and downs as a Real Housewife. And she's dishing all about them in a candid conversation with The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' Sutton Stracke for Bravo Insider's Housewife to Housewife. In the latest edition of Housewife...
RELATIONSHIPS
ETOnline.com

Ashley Greene Is Pregnant, Expecting First Child With Husband Paul Khoury

Ashley Greene is going to be a mom! The 35-year-old actress took to Instagram on Friday to announce that she and her husband, Paul Khoury, are expecting their first child. Greene and Khoury, an Australian TV personality, tied the knot in 2018 after five years together. To celebrate the latest step in their relationship, Greene shared black-and-white pics that show her and Khoury excitedly holding up a sonogram.
CELEBRITIES
hotnewhiphop.com

NeNe Leakes Sues Bravo, NBCUniversal For Ignoring Kim Zolciak-Biermann's Alleged Racism: Report

She has been at odds with the Bravo Network for years after she was reportedly booted from The Real Housewives of Atlanta, but Nene Leakes is turning up her tension with the network now that she has filed a federal lawsuit. Leakes was one of the first stars of the hit series that helped make her the multi-millionaire superstar she is today, but an altercation with production while filming resulted in the reality mogul being removed from the show.
CELEBRITIES
E! News

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra’s Baby Name Revealed

Watch: Priyanka Chopra Enjoys a Night Out After Baby With Nick Jonas. The name of the newest Jonas family addition is here. Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra welcomed a baby girl named Malti Marie Chopra Jonas, E! New confirms. She was born by surrogate on Jan. 15 in San Diego, according to the birth certificate obtained by TMZ.
CELEBRITIES
shefinds

Jenna Bush Hager’s Co-Hosts Give An Update On Her Health Status Amid Absence From The Show—Get Well Soon!

On Wednesday’s program last week, Kotb revealed that Hager is “doing great” after speaking on the phone with her. “We should point out, by the way, Jenna’s not here. Jenna got COVID,” Kotb told her millions of viewers. “She’s doing great […] Her whole family has it. You know how it is, everyone gets it, they quarantine, and then five days later, everything’s going to be just fine,” Kotb continued. “I talked to her on the phone, she’s great, she’s feeling good.
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Julianne Hough shares disappointing health news: 'I'm really bummed'

Julianne Hough has shared some disappointing health news with her fans – just hours after gushing about her "blessed" life. The actress revealed that she has sadly tested positive for COVID-19, which means she will be unable to perform in her new Broadway show, POTUS, which opened to rave reviews last week.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
MIX 107.9

MIX 107.9

1K+
Followers
964
Post
201K+
Views
ABOUT

Mix 107.9 Charlotte’s Best Mix!

 https://mix1079.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy