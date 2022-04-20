ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chatham County, GA

Pedestrian hit by vehicle on Grove Point Road in Chatham County; GSP investigating

By Julia Varnier
WTGS
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTGS) — Officials are investigating after a pedestrian was struck by a truck on Wednesday. Around 10:50 a.m., a Ford F-150 was traveling...

