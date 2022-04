SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Consent orders in a legal battle over the abandoned Pillsbury Mills factory have been announced by Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul. The legal fight stemmed from a referral by the Illinois Environmental Protection Agency, which found asbestos-containing material (ACM) in trash bags, open trash cans and boxes, and debris in the facility. The attorney general's office then sued in 2015, claiming facility owner P. Mills LLC, contractor Midwest Demolition and Scrap Inc., and P. Mills co-manager Joseph J. Chernis III had violated the Illinois Environmental Protection Act and federal regulations meant to prevent asbestos pollution.

