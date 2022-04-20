Henrico CASA to host ‘Stay and Play’ fundraiser April 23 at Short Pump Town Center

Henrico CASA, a nonprofit organization that promotes safe spaces for children, will host its Stay and Play spring event in support of its “Home for Good” playhouse fundraiser Saturday, April 23.

The event will take place at Short Pump Town Center’s main plaza near the entrance to the Crate & Barrel and Pottery Barn. Five playhouses will be on display at the shopping center from April 22 to May 8.

Locals will have the chance to participate in the fundraiser by making donations and having the chance to win one of the displayed playhouses. All proceeds will be made towards the organization’s promotion of safe and healthy spaces for children, combating child neglect and abuse, and advocating for them in the courtrooms.

For details, visit shortpumptowncenter.com/en/events/stay-play-spring-event-38930.html or henricocasa.org/homeforgood.