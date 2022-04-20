ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hinton, WV

Celebrate Earth Day this weekend with music and art in the mountains

By Cameron Gunnoe
 2 days ago
HINTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – With Earth Day on the horizon, communities are celebrating accordingly through the organization of various clean-up and performance events.

The Appalachian South Folklife Center has thrown their hat in the ring as well with the upcoming presentation of their 2022 Earthday Celebration of music, arts, and activism, presented in part by LLyniuM entertainment.

Scheduled to take place Saturday, April 23, 2022, the Earthday Celebration will offer free admission to those looking to attend.

It will take place at the Appalachian South Folklife Center in Pipestem, WV, and will be held from 11:00am – 11:00pm.

Announced as “a beautiful day of activity and celebration honoring Mother Earth,” the event will feature performances by Option 22, Tim & Maggie, CassiRaye, Adam Cox, James Hart, Derian Mills, and Jordan Furrow.

Also featured will be presentations by Three Rivers Avian Center and Power Forward: WV Clean Energy News.

Other features of the event will include

– Mushroom Walk with E.B. Fungi

– Yoga, meditation, reiki, massage & more with practitioners from The Gala Den

– Sound healing & peace meditation by Windhorse Healing Arts

– Live Painting with the Pigment Sanctuary

– Plein air painting with Silver Arrow Art

– Still life with H.L. Crawford

– Make a wire tree with Isaac Preston

– Plant propagation party with Leslie Caneda

– Tie-dying for kids with the Tie-dye Soapwitch

– Vending by Rainbow Art Farms, Mooncraft Botanicals,

– RiffRaff Arts Collective & more!

For more details on the upcoming 2022 Earthday music, arts & activism celebration from the Appalachian South Folklife Center, visit the event website here.

