Glenwood, IA

Glenwood man arrested on a warrant

By Mandy Billings
Western Iowa Today
Western Iowa Today
 2 days ago
(Glenwood) The Glenwood Police Department arrested Jordan Salmons, 23, of Glenwood, Tuesday on a Mills County warrant on numerous charges. No bond was set until Salmons is seen by a Magistrate Judge.

