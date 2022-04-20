Glenwood man arrested on a warrant
(Glenwood) The Glenwood Police Department arrested Jordan Salmons, 23, of Glenwood, Tuesday on a Mills County warrant on numerous charges. No bond was set until Salmons is seen by a Magistrate Judge.
