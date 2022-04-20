ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

Minneapolis restaurant Dumpling to close its doors this weekend

By Adam Uren
Bring Me The News
Bring Me The News
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16SyjA_0fEnN7cA00
Adam Uren

Dumpling, the Asian fusion restaurant found on Minnehaha Avenue in south Minneapolis, is closing.

Owner and chef Bunbob Chhun made the announcement on the restaurant's Instagram – first reported by Racket – that this weekend will be his last in business at 4004 Minnehaha.

The reasons? He's been open for six years but the last two have been during a pandemic, something he says has been "immensely challenging to navigate."

But chief among the reasons for the closure: "Papa is tired."

"Since I’ve become a father I’ve been forced to do some soul searching, and I’ve come to the conclusion that the grind of running a restaurant is no longer in personal alignment with how I want to spend my days," he wrote on Instagram.

"I’m extremely proud to be ending on a high-note, and I feel so lucky that I had the opportunity to see this dream through. I don’t think I can begin to express how much your support has meant over the years, especially during the pandemic. Dumpling has truly become a community space, and it’s been an honor to serve y’all. I’ve grown and learned so much."

The restaurant will be open Thursday through Saturday from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m., after which it's closed for good.

"If you know anyone who wants to open a restaurant, I would love to be their landlord," Chhun concludes.

Comments / 1

Related
Greyson F

Popular Asian Restaurant Forced to Close

A popular Chinese restaurant is closing.Orijit Chatterjee/Unsplash. Opening a restaurant has always been a risky investment. According to the Perry Group, 70 percent of restaurants will fail between three and five years. And yet, even those restaurants that manage to establish themselves as local favorites, external problems can materialize and derail a once successful endeavor. COVID, supply shortages, and other new issues have plagued restaurants not only in metro Phoenix but around the country, which has led to once-popular restaurants closing up shop. The growing list of restaurant closures now includes a local favorite from south Tempe.
PHOENIX, AZ
Jacksonville Daily Record

German Schnitzel Haus restaurant closes

The German Schnitzel House announced on its website and on Instagram it closed March 22 after 16 years. The restaurant is in The Fresh Market-anchored Harbour Village shopping center at 13245 Atlantic Blvd. The Instagram message reads:. “With a heavy heart, after 16 years in business, the German Schnitzel Haus...
RESTAURANTS
CBS Minnesota

Matt’s Bar Serves Up Its Signature Jucy Lucy On ‘The Talk’ Competition

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — One of the most iconic burgers made in Minneapolis went head to head on “The Talk” this afternoon for bragging rights as the best burger in the land. Since 1954, the Jucy Lucy has been served up in Matt’s Bar and Grill in South Minneapolis. Friday afternoon in Los Angeles, it went head-to-head with the Cobra Burger —  made in Richmond, Virginia — for The Talk’s “Food Face Off.” Paul Rees from Matt’s Bar was on hand to serve up the dish. For 18 years, Rees has held the standard high for the world famous dish. Rees takes pride...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Minneapolis, MN
Restaurants
Local
Minnesota Restaurants
Minneapolis, MN
Food & Drinks
Local
Minnesota Lifestyle
City
Minneapolis, MN
Local
Minnesota Food & Drinks
Minneapolis, MN
Lifestyle
CBS Minnesota

‘Lake Chipotle’: Flooded Parking Lot In Uptown Minneapolis Going Viral

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Minnesotans are pretty proud of their 10,000 lakes. So when a new one popped up in Minneapolis, it got people talking. The new body of water, dubbed “Lake Chipotle,” is actually more of a parking lot puddle near Hennepin Avenue and 26th Street in front of a Chipotle restaurant A “SLOW – No Wake Zone” sign is posted nearby. Uptown resident Joey Sansa says the lake has become a staple of the area. “It’s been here for a couple of years, yeah, it’s kind of an attraction,” Sansa said. The lake even has its own website. It’s also on social media,...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
KROC News

Where’s The Pie? This Iconic Northern Minnesota Roadside Sign Was Taken Down!

What's cool about the sign being taken down is that when the sign was taken down, it revealed some history hidden from view!. The post from Betty's Pies shows the process of taking the sign down, and revealing the original Betty's Pies sign underneath the current sign! Other than the color, the older sign is a lighter shade of blue, nothing has changed! Since 1956, Betty's Pies has had essentially the same sign, hanging out along Highway 61.
ROCHESTER, MN
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

Paradiso Mexican Restaurant closed indefinitely

(Fargo, ND) -- Despite hopes to reopen sooner, Fargo's Paradiso Mexican Restaurant is closing up shop indefinitely. The restaurant caught fire earlier this week, causing around $150,000 in damage to the building. Part of the roof was cut away to get to the fire. General Manager Neil Clause had said...
FARGO, ND
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dumpling#Food Drink#Asian#Racket
Sasquatch 107.7

Amazing Rochester Restaurant Is Finally Reopening On Tuesday

Love free food? A new(ish) restaurant is having its grand opening in Rochester, Minnesota and if you are one of the first few people through the doors on Tuesday, you are eating pretty well (and free!) for a year. I'll share their big freebie promotion below just for all of you foodies and a few fun photos of the new space.
ROCHESTER, MN
Hot 104.7

Giant Iowa Grocery Chain Pulls Plug on Minnesota Expansion

As competition and popularity increase for food supplies so does the need to re-evaluate strategies. And that's just what the Hy-Vee food chain is doing. There are currently 13 stores in the Minneapolis, Minnesota metro. Plans called for Hy-Vee to add to that number by building in Farmington, Chaska, Blaine, Maple Grove, and West St. Paul.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
CBS Minnesota

Minneapolis Yards Uprooted By Hungry Large Critters After Snow Melt

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — It’s about time for spring yard work to begin, but some Minneapolis neighbors are facing backyards uprooted, left with big patches of dirt. Two homes in the Linden Hills neighborhood in southwest Minneapolis woke up to this muddy mess in their yards this week. Matthew Eickman, CEO of Abra Kadabra Environmental Services, says this much yard damage is rare after the spring melt, but not unheard of. “To me it looks like something’s looking for food,” said Eickman. “It appears as if a larger animal was kind of pulling out all of the grass back. Looks like there was some...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
News 4 Buffalo

Club Marcella closes its doors in Theatre District

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Saturday night was bittersweet at Club Marcella, as the venue celebrated its final night in Buffalo’s Theatre District. Club owner Joe “Marcella” Guagliardo talked about how the venue prepared for the night. “I know all of the VIPs are taken — the phone is off the wall,” he said. “We have […]
BUFFALO, NY
MIX 108

National Film Shooting In Duluth, Looking For Local Extras

Oh snap! Duluth and Minnesota are becoming a hot spot for movie productions. A big movie is set to start filming in the Northland shortly. It was recently announced that a big movie was filming in Minnesota. A star-studded cast is set to film a big movie in Minneapolis. The cast includes big stars like Vanessa Hudgens, Lily Rabe and Finn Wittrock.
DULUTH, MN
Mix 97-3

Minnesota Man Waves Magic Wand and Is Arrested

All Muggles (persons without any magical blood or abilities) can stop reading right now! You'll need to be a Harry Potter fan or a fan of magic to be able to chuckle at this guy. Picture it. It's right around midnight in Bloomington, Minnesota. The peace & quiet at the...
BLOOMINGTON, MN
Bring Me The News

Bring Me The News

Minneapolis, MN
64K+
Followers
10K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

Providing the latest news, weather, lifestyle and sports from Minnesota.

 https://bringmethenews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy