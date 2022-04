Ja Morant and Dillon Brooks and the Memphis Grizzlies try and even things up with a win over the Minnesota Timberwolves tonight in the second game of this 2022 NBA Playoffs first round series. Karl-Anthony Towns, Anthony Edwards and the Wolves stole home court advantage from the Grizz with a surprise upset win the last time out, but can they do it again? Tipoff for Game 2 is set for 5:30 p.m. PT/8:30 p.m. ET on Tuesday, April 19 from the FedExForum with a live broadcast on NBATV.

MEMPHIS, TN ・ 1 DAY AGO