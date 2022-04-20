ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mississippi governor provides update on workforce development efforts

By Kaitlin Howell, Thao Ta
 2 days ago

JACKSON, Miss. ( WJTV ) – On Wednesday, April 20, Governor Tate Reeves (R-Miss.) provided an update on Mississippi’s workforce development efforts and the progress of the AccelerateMS team. He announced the signing of House Bill 1517 , and House Bill 1006 and signed Senate Bill 2723 during the event.

“Since I signed legislation creating the Office of Workforce Development, we’ve continued building a pipeline that will streamline the training of a next generation workforce,” said Reeves. “All this is happening through a comprehensive approach of legislation, coordination with local ecosystems, grant investments that are fueling skills-focused development, and more. From teacher pay raises to workforce investments, we are creating an environment that ensures our labor pool is prepared and equipped with the skills needed to take on the jobs of tomorrow.”

Governor signs Mississippi Outdoor Stewardship Act

A new technology pilot program called Good Job was also announced. It will utilize technology and machine learning to connect Mississippians with job opportunities.

This QR code can be used to access the new Good Job platform. (Courtesy: Gov. Tate Reeves’ Office)

House Bills 1517 and 1006 guide ARPA dollars into workforce development efforts. It includes $32 million for direct training related to healthcare, emerging sectors, logistics, supply chains, and specific populations – such as veterans, those currently or formerly incarcerated, and single parents.

In addition, $20 million will be invested in healthcare training infrastructure and $8 million will invested in career coaches.

Senate Bill 2723 offers greater flexibility for the use of Mississippi Works funds in order to better support local economic development needs. It will also increase collaboration between Accelerate Mississippi, the Mississippi Department of Human Services, and the Mississippi Department of Corrections.

‘High-stepper’ Kay Ivey has gone off the deep end

This is an opinion cartoon. And now, a brief history of high-steppin’ Kay Ivey’s recent campaign ads. What the hell is the governor. thinking? Spoiler alert: Not much. Poor, Gov. Ivey. In her first campaign ad of the primary election, she thought Joe Biden was running for governor of Alabama. After struggling not to say something bad about the president, she drummed her fingers on her desk for a while before before delivering the money shot: “Bless his heart.” Minimalist. Goofy. No issues addressed. Probably illegal. Aren’t there laws against incumbents using their office as a political prop?
2 fastest-growing cities in Tennessee

Tennessee is a beautiful state because of its mild weather, natural beauty, low cost of living, vibrant cities, and many tourist attractions. According to new information released by the U.S. Census Bureau, the population of Tennessee has increased by 9% from 2010 to 2020, and it is the 16th most populous state in America, with a population of about 7,001,803 residents.
Mississippi woman will spend nearly 5 years in federal prison after she admitted submitting bills for medical equipment never given to patients

A Mississippi woman was sentenced to 57 months in prison for defrauding health care insurance providers. Joy Beth Harden, 51, of Columbia pleaded guilty on Aug. 10, 2021, to executing a scheme to defraud Medicare and other health care benefit programs. Specifically, Harden submitted fraudulent bills for durable medical equipment...
Man faces felony charges in Hinds County jail contraband bust

HINDS COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – A Madison man faces felony charges for allegedly throwing contraband over the fence of the Raymond Detention Center and running from deputies on Thursday, April 14. Hinds County Sheriff Tyree Jones said a deputy noticed a grey Dodge Challenger near the fence of the facility. The deputy recognized the car […]
Mississippians react to confirmation of Ketanji Brown Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The U.S. Senate confirmed Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson to the Supreme Court on Thursday, April 7, making her the first Black woman to sit on the nation’s highest court. After a 53-47 bipartisan vote, Brown Jackson will take the seat in Summer 2022 when Justice Stephen Breyer retires. Brown Jackson will be […]
