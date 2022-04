The Donoho girls tennis team competed in Montgomery for two days of intense competition. After the first day of competition, all nine spots in the Falcon’s lineup remained undefeated. At the end of day two, the team finished second in the state for the second year in a row and also received two individual titles. Freshman No. 6 singles Anne Marie Harris and No. 1 doubles team of Claire Hillman and Lily Grace Draper won individual state crowns. The Calhoun Journal had the opportunity to speak to Lily Grace Draper and Anna Marie Harris and their families.

ANNISTON, AL ・ 2 DAYS AGO