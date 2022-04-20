ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Julianne Hough to miss Broadway shows after testing positive for COVID-19

By Annie Martin
UPI News
UPI News
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qYiDs_0fEnLtWr00

April 20 (UPI) -- Julianne Hough has tested positive for COVID-19 ahead of the opening night of her Broadway play.

The 33-year-old singer, actress and dancer said Tuesday that she tested positive for the virus and will miss several preview performances of her play POTUS.

"Hi everyone, I'm really bummed to share that I have tested positive for COVID," Hough wrote on Instagram Stories. "I am feeling okay, but unfortunately need to miss a few POTUS shows."

"Out of an abundance of caution, I'll be quarantining until I get the safe sign-off to return," she said. "Can't wait for everyone to see our incredible show!"

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3MKOco_0fEnLtWr00

POTUS is in previews at Shubert Theatre in New York and officially opens April 27.

The play is written by The Morning Show writer Selina Fillinger and features an all-female cast. Hough stars with Rachel Dratch, Lilli Cooper, Lea DeLaria, Suzy Nakamura, Julie White and Vanessa Williams.

Hough celebrated her first preview performance last week.

"Tonight's the first night of previews y'all, and I couldn't be happier to be sharing the stage with these outstanding women," she wrote on Instagram.

Hough came to fame on the ABC reality competition series Dancing with the Stars. She starred as Sandy in the Fox live television production of Grease in 2016.

Comments / 0

Related
country1037fm.com

Luke Combs Tests Positive for COVID-19, Will Miss CMT Awards

Luke Combs has tested positive for COVID-19 and is currently in quarantine. He was tested for COVID as he was set to be at rehearsals for the 2022 CMT Music Awards today (3/24). Combs was scheduled to pre-record a performance alongside Kane Brown today, and now Old Dominion will replace...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Popculture

Tyra Banks to Be Fired From 'Dancing With the Stars,' Report Claims

Tyra Banks is not expected to return as host for Dancing With the Stars, a source told The Sun Wednesday. Banks' two-season run has been controversial since vocal fans have never warmed up to her as the replacement for Tom Bergeron and Erin Andrews. Her departure comes as the show is shifting from ABC to Disney+ for Season 31. Disney+ has not said who will host the first season on the streamer yet.
NFL
TVLine

Teri Polo Joins NCIS as [Spoiler]'s Ex

Click here to read the full article. A current NCIS series regular is having a branch added to their family tree. Teri Polo (The Fosters, Good Trouble) is joining the CBS procedural as the estranged wife of Gary Cole’s Alden Parker, TVLine has confirmed. Per Deadline, Polo’s character, Vivian Kolchak, is a former FBI agent who left the FBI after her divorce to take a Defense Department job as a paranormal investigator. The actress’ recurring role kicks off in NCIS‘ Season 19 finale on May 23 and will continue into Season 20. Polo was most recently seen in Fox’s short-lived The Big Leap. NCIS is...
TV SERIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
Carla St. Louis

Sasha Obama's Boyfriend is The Son of This Buckhead Actor

Sasha Obama and Clifton Powell Jr.The Daily Mail UK. (ATLANTA, Ga.) Sasha Obama's new boyfriend is the son of Hollywood actor and Buckhead resident, Clifton Powell. The Gen-Z romance comes as no surprise to fans of the Obama family. The First Lady Michelle Obama alluded to her daughters, Malia, 23, and Sasha, 20, being in relationships on an episode of the Ellen Show. "Now they are bringing grown men home," says Michelle. "Before it was just, like, pop bands. Now they have boyfriends and real lives."
StyleCaster

Britney Is Pregnant With Her 3rd Child 6 Months After Her Conservatorship Ended

Click here to read the full article. Buns in the oven! The celebrity pregnancies of 2022 include Rihanna, Nicky Hilton and many more stars who are expecting babies this year. For some celebs like Rih, this marks the first time they’re expecting; meanwhile, others are no strangers to expanding the family (hello, Nick Cannon!) Whether they’re about to be first-time parents or turning out to be a family of 10, these celebs are proud to share the news. But before we get into these celebrity pregnancies of 2022, let’s take a walk down memory lane and remember all the celebrity babies...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Julianne Hough
Person
Suzy Nakamura
Person
Lea Delaria
Person
Vanessa Williams
Person
Rachel Dratch
Person
Julie White
HollywoodLife

‘Dancing With The Stars’ Bombshell: Why Season 31 Won’t Be On ABC

Talk about a ballroom shocker. ‘Dancing With the Stars’ season 31 will not air on ABC after 30 seasons with the network. So, what’s happening with the beloved show?. Big changes are ahead for Dancing With the Stars. The show has been a Monday night staple for years. However, that will no longer be the case going forward. NBA star Iman Shumpert was recently crowned the season 30 champion in November 2021.
TV SHOWS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Broadway#Miss A#Instagram Stories#Abc#Grease
Us Weekly

Inside Pregnant Celebs’ Babymoons: Sasha Pieterse, Hannah Ferrier and More

Almost ready! Sasha Pieterse, Shawn Johnson and more pregnant celebrities have prepared for parenthood with a babymoon. The Pretty Little Liars alum used an “iPhone timer for the win” to document her August 2020 trip with her husband, Hudson Sheaffer. “Babymoon. #thirdtrimester,”the actress captioned a photo of herself cradling her budding belly. The trip came three […]
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
TheWrap

Scoey Mitchell, Groundbreaking Black TV Comedian, Dies at 92￼

Scoey Mitchell, comedian and TV actor who was one of the first Black actors to take a leading role in a TV sitcom, died this past week at the age of 92. Mitchell starred in the short-lived 1970 ABC sitcom “Barefoot in the Park,” which was based on a Tony-winning 1963 Broadway play starring Robert Redford. With Black actors playing the newlywed couple at the center of the plot, “Barefoot in the Park” was the first sitcom since “Amos ‘n’ Andy” nearly 20 years prior to have a predominantly Black cast.
CELEBRITIES
urbanbellemag.com

Former ‘Married to Medicine’ Husband Dr. Gregory Lunceford Shows Off His Girlfriend

Quad Webb and Dr. Gregory Lunceford’s split was very controversial. “Married to Medicine” star Quad Webb went through a very public divorce with Dr. Gregory Lunceford. To fans who have been watching the show since its inception, the split probably wasn’t surprising. Gregory and Quad had struggled in their relationship for years. Oftentimes they would clash about things like having children and finding balance as Gregory moved forward with opening up his own office. Quad was in full support of his business move and even helped out when he needed to get the new office together. However, they continued to have tension. And this was one of the reasons why Quad said she didn’t feel comfortable having children. In fact, Quad wanted them to work out their issues before taking such a big step. But Gregory began to feel as if Quad was just making excuses.
RELATIONSHIPS
UPI News

UPI News

Washington, DC
339K+
Followers
54K+
Post
110M+
Views
ABOUT

United Press International is a leading provider of news, photos and information to millions of readers around the globe via UPI.com and its licensing services. With a history of reliable reporting dating back to 1907, today's UPI is a credible source for the most important stories of the day

 https://www.upi.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy