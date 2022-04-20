ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Can4Med Becomes Licensed To Wholesale Medical Cannabis Products In Poland

By Vuk Zdinjak
Benzinga
Benzinga
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Can4Med, a licensed wholesale specializing in medical products containing THC and cannabinoids has obtained Polish authorization to supply medical products and raw materials for cannabis pharmaceutical sales. The company has signed supply agreement term sheets for up to 100kg a month of high...

