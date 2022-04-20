ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soccer

'It hasn't worked': Perth Glory chief labels the gamble on signing former Liverpool and Chelsea star Daniel Sturridge a failure - and admits the Australian club are 'unlikely' to offer him another contract

By Max Mathews For Mailonline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 2 days ago

Daniel Sturridge's high-profile move to Australian side Perth Glory has been described as a disappointment by the club's CEO Tony Pignata.

Former Manchester City, Chelsea and Liverpool star Sturridge signed for the A-League outfit in October and was described as one of the biggest signings in the division's history.

But Pignata told SEN's The Global Game that his injury-hit spell had not worked out for either party.

He said: 'It has been disappointing. We had high hopes when we signed Daniel. It hasn't worked.

'From a marketing point of view, the first game, we had 18,000 on the back of him arriving and the hype. Then unfortunately he got injured... and he hasn't been seen since.

'He's training and there's potential that he could play some minutes this week and then finish off the season. Next year? Look, I doubt that we'll offer him another contract.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2GXxjA_0fEnL7ga00
Daniel Sturridge's high-profile move to Australian side Perth Glory has been labelled a failure
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Iu7Xt_0fEnL7ga00
The ex-Liverpool star (above) is likely to leave the club this summer at the end of his contract

The 26-cap England international Sturridge, 32, has only played 93 minutes - equivalent to about one full game plus stoppage time - across five substitute appearances, scoring zero goals.

His last match, against Macarthur in February, saw him come on at half-time before suffering a groin injury just 15 minutes later.

Pignata did acknowledge the Birmingham-born striker could play again before the end of the season, but admitted he is unlikely to receive a new deal.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2wHo3E_0fEnL7ga00
Sturridge's transfer was one of the biggest in A-League history when he signed in October
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2aNn64_0fEnL7ga00
But club chief executive Tony Pignata (above right) said 'We had high hopes... it hasn't worked.'

Former boss Richard Garcia was sacked in March, with Ruben Zadkovich taking over as head coach.

However, results have not improved, and the Glory still lie rock bottom of the league, having only won three matches all campaign.

A pessimistic Pignata predicted his team would continue their awful 14-match winless run in their last three games this season, leaving them liable to receive the first wooden spoon in the club's history.

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Furious Manchester United fans get #MaguireOut trending on Twitter after defender's shocking positioning and wayward passing is exposed... with two gaffes leading to Liverpool goals in their 4-0 drubbing at Anfield

Raging Manchester United fans have caused #MaguireOut to trend on Twitter after Harry Maguire's poor performance against Liverpool. The Red Devils were beaten 4-0 at Anfield on Tuesday night in another thrashing against Jurgen Klopp's side, following a 5-0 loss at Old Trafford in October. Although the entire team played...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

'Rivalry must be put aside': Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson sends a classy message to Cristiano Ronaldo following the tragic death of his baby son... as he describes Anfield's seventh-minute applause for the Man Utd forward as a 'beautiful gesture'

Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson has wished Cristiano Ronaldo 'peace of mind for him and his entire family' following the tragic death of his baby son this week. Ronaldo and partner Georgina Rodriguez confirmed their newborn son had passed away in a devastating statement on Monday, describing it as 'the greatest pain that any parents can feel.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Cristiano Ronaldo trains alongside his team-mates for the first time since the Manchester United star announced the tragic death of his baby son... raising the possibility that he could be ready to play against Arsenal on Saturday

Cristiano Ronaldo has returned to train alongside his Manchester United team-mates for the first time since he announced the tragic death of his newborn baby son. The Portuguese star and his partner Georgina Rodriguez announced the sad news on Monday night, adding that only the birth of a healthy twin baby girl gave them 'the strength to live this moment with some hope and happiness'.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Soccer superpowers Brazil and Argentina to play 'Superclasico' match at the MCG - with Lionel Messi and Neymar set to thrill a 95,000-strong crowd

South American powerhouses Argentina and Brazil are returning to the MCG for a June 11 showdown, in the lead-up to this year's World Cup. On Wednesday the Victorian government confirmed the 'Superclasico' will be played at the iconic Melbourne stadium, five years after the world football giants packed it out with more than 95,000 fans for a friendly.
SOCCER
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ruben Zadkovich
Person
Daniel Sturridge
Person
Richard Garcia
Daily Mail

'I'm very happy to see him play football again': Tottenham boss Antonio Conte is looking forward to coming up against his former Inter Milan midfielder Christian Eriksen after his 'incredible' return to football at Brentford

Tottenham boss Antonio Conte is looking forward to renewing acquaintances with Christian Eriksen at the weekend. Conte signed the Denmark international from Spurs when he was in charge at Inter Milan in January 2020 and the pair won the Serie A title together the following season. Eriksen is now at...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Mum whose 14-year-old autistic son was allegedly 'assaulted' by Cristiano Ronaldo REFUSES to meet Man United star and insists pair 'don't owe him a FAVOUR' - as Merseyside Police continue their investigation into incident

The Mum of the 14-year-old boy who Cristiano Ronaldo allegedly 'assaulted' at Goodison Park by smashing a phone out of his hand has declined the Manchester United star's invitation to Old Trafford. Sarah Kelly, from Wirral, took her 14-year-old son Jake Harding to Goodison Park on Saturday for the first...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

Tennis' 22-time Grand Slam doubles champion Pam Shriver reveals she was in a 'traumatic' five-year relationship with her coach Don Candy that started when she was 17 and he was 50

The 22-time Grand Slam doubles winner Pam Shriver has opened up about a 'traumatic' relationship with her coach Don Candy that began when she was 17 and he was 50. Shriver is now 59 and works in punditry. She says she first met Candy when she was nine. He was her coach when she reached the final of the US Open as a 16-year-old amateur and, writing for The Telegraph, says she told him she loved him when she was 17.
TENNIS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Liverpool#Australian Club#Perth Glory#Sen
Daily Mail

Huddersfield 2-1 Barnsley: Visitors suffer relegation to League One as Terriers continue Premier League promotion push by sealing a spot in the play-offs with comfortable victory in Yorkshire derby

Talk about a seismic change in fortunes. This time last year, Huddersfield were fighting relegation while Barnsley were preparing for the Championship play-offs. Twelve months on and the tables have been dramatically turned, with the Terriers last night securing themselves a top-six finish and dumping their Yorkshire rivals into League One in the process.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

'Not only the fans, but the team and the club are fed up with the whole circus': Ex-Liverpool and Bayern Munich star Dietmar Hamann claims Borussia Dortmund will be BETTER without Erling Haaland if he quits side this summer

Dietmar Hamann believes Borussia Dortmund will better off without Erling Haaland, ahead of the strikers' expected departure this summer. As revealed by Sportsmail earlier this week, Manchester City 's pursuit of the 21-year-old has taken a significant step forward, with the club agreeing terms with the player's representatives. Former City,...
SOCCER
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Liverpool F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
Country
Australia
NewsBreak
Chelsea F.C.
Daily Mail

IAN LADYMAN: The relationship between Merseyside's two biggest football clubs is complicated but Liverpool needs both its clubs, for the economy and to a degree its self-esteem... so, do the Reds really want their bitter rivals Everton to go down?

It takes about 10 minutes to drive from Goodison Park to Bramley-Moore Dock, round the city centre to the west and down to the water. It's a short journey but one that is intended to move Everton out of the dark and into the light. Their long overdue new stadium...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Sussexes' security row could be fixed for Queen's Jubilee: Prince Harry might return to the UK with Archie and Lilibet for the celebration after being 'reassured' about protection plans

Prince Harry might come back to the UK with his children for the Queen’s Jubilee after being ‘reassured’ about arrangements for their security. Sources have told the Daily Mail that the prince appeared mollified at the plans put in place when he and Meghan visited the Queen at Windsor last week.
U.K.
Daily Mail

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang becomes just the fourth Barcelona striker to net nine goals in his first 11 games as he joins an elite club including Romario, Ronaldo and Zlatan Ibrahimovic after lightning fast start to life in Spain

Not only did Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang's goal against Real Sociedad on Thursday earn Barcelona three vital points, it also placed him alongside some elite company. The striker headed home from Ferran Torres' cross in the 11th minute in San Sebastian as Xavi's side claimed a 1-0 victory on their travels. It...
SOCCER
Daily Mail

Robert Page opens up on making Wales his team after mate Ryan Giggs' arrest, his World Cup dreams - and 'pinching himself' at coaching 'one of the best in the world' Gareth Bale

Rob Page is a Welshman from the Rhondda Valley. He was a central defender in the Premier League and, as a kid, a decent full back on the rugby field. But tough men can get emotional, too, and it is when the subject of his mum and dad and a night at the Cardiff City Stadium is raised that the countenance of the Wales manager briefly changes.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Steven Gerrard is spotted in France scouting Marseille's Boubacar Kamara ahead of potential summer move.. but Aston Villa boss is also looking at Leeds star Kalvin Phillips and PSV's Ibrahim Sangare to bolster his midfield

Aston Villa will target two central midfielders this summer after boss Steven Gerrard watched Marseille star Boubacar Kamara in action this week. Kamara will be coveted by a number of clubs as his contract expires at the end of the campaign, meaning the 22-year-old – valued at about £25million – could be signed by an English club for no transfer fee.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Harry Maguire 'was told quit Manchester United or you'll die' in sickening threat to his family home with England defender 'given 72 hours or three bombs would be detonated'

Harry Maguire was reportedly warned his house would be bombed within 72 hours if he did not quit Manchester United in a horrific death threat, according to reports. Police sniffer dogs carried out urgent bomb searches at the Cheshire mansion he shares with fiancee Fern Hawkins and their two daughters, following the anonymous email sent to his agent.
CELEBRITIES
AFP

Man City back on top as Arsenal rekindle Champions League dreams

Manchester City regained top spot in the Premier League from Liverpool with a 3-0 win over Brighton on Wednesday, while Arsenal revived their push for the top four by beating Chelsea 4-2 at Stamford Bridge. Liverpool stormed to the top of the table by tearing Manchester United to shreds in a 4-0 win at Anfield on Tuesday.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

341K+
Followers
32K+
Post
149M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy