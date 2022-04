Don’t be shy, dig in! Fiesta Pensacola is excited to announce that the 37th annual Pensacola Crawfish Festival will take place Friday, April 29th from 11AM-11PM, Saturday, April 30th from 10AM-11PM, and Sunday, May 1st from 11AM-5PM in Seville Square and Fountain Park, in downtown Pensacola. Adult admission is $5 daily, children admission (ages 6-12) is $2 daily and children 5 and under are free. Join us before 3:00 PM on Friday, April 29th, and admission is free! Admission for active-duty military with ID on Friday, April 29th is also free. Great food, live entertainment, and activities for all ages await you!

PENSACOLA, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO