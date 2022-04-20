Wildlife officials warn about invasive tegu lizard on Treasure Coast

Related
AOL Corp
Florida visitor from United Kingdom wanted to catch a shark. Instead he caught something amazing
When Ian Atherton traveled across the pond from his home in Fleetwood, England, to Florida's Space Coast for an vacation in April, one of the things that he had on his bucket list was to catch a shark. He had always envisioned what it would be like to tangle man-to-fish...
Impaled dolphin washes up on Florida beach: report
Editor’s note: This story contains graphic images of a dolphin carcass that some readers might find disturbing. A dolphin who was still nursing young washed up dead from being impaled in the head at a Florida beach last month, according to officials. After a necropsy, the National Oceanic and...
10-foot alligator crosses the road in Florida
A driver was videotaping as a 10-foot gator crossed the road in Florida and walked right under his truck, moving the vehicle in the process.
FWC: See A Florida Kingsnake? Report It
Kingsnakes in Florida need your help as they have experienced population declines that biologists can’t explain, according
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Dolphin Impaled in Head in Florida Leaves Officials Scrambling
Based on the shape and size of the wound, investigators said the mammal was likely "impaled while in a begging position."
2 dead kids found in Florida apartment after 911 hang-ups
Police in Miami arrested a 41-year-old woman in the deaths of her two children, aged 3 and 5, after officers responded to repeated hang-up 911 calls from her apartment where they found their tied-up bodies.
Monster 12-Foot Alligator Discovered Inside Newly Built Florida Home
One Florida home that is under construction wasn’t quite move-in-ready as an unexpected visitor took over the location. This newly-built waterside home offers a buyer quite the layout – with three bedrooms and three bathrooms. And, the site’s construction supervisor Matthew Goodwin notes, the Southwest Florida property had an unusual addition recently when a massive alligator snuck inside.
A Man Has Died After Crashing His Car Into An 11-Foot Alligator In Florida
If the idea of an alligator wasn't scary enough already, it turns out they can also be a genuine danger to you even if you're in a car. On March 24, a man in Florida died in a car accident after hitting an 11-foot alligator that was in the middle of the road.
RELATED PEOPLE
Tri-City Herald
Alligator crawls under man’s truck at Florida red light, then shakes it from beneath
A motorist sitting at a red light in Venice, Florida, watched in disbelief as a 10-foot alligator crawled across several traffic lanes, then vanished under his truck. That’s not the strangest part. Apparently, the gator was too chubby to squeeze through easily. “When he was probably three-quarters of the...
Ron DeSantis' Disney Revenge Could Cost Florida Residents $1 Billion
Democratic State Senator Gary Farmer said that some Florida families could end up with a $2,200 tax bill.
Publix: Changes For 2022
A threatened 2021 boycott over an alleged January 6 insurrection link and contentious stances on social issues have at times overshadowed the success of the nation’s largest employee-owned company.
Popculture
New Details of Teen's Amusement Park Ride Death Shed Light on His Fatal Fall
New details about the death of Tyre Sampson came to light Monday, several days after the 14-year-old Missouri teen died on an amusement park ride in Orlando, Florida. Sampson died after he "came out" of his seat on the Orlando FreeFall right at ICON Park, according to the accident report from the Florida Commissioner of Agriculture and Consumer Services. The ride is a 430-foot drop tower owned by the SlingShot Group.
IN THIS ARTICLE
WESH
Florida woman runs over 7-year-old granddaughter while dropping off family
LEESBURG, Fla. — ABOVE: A look at today's other top headlines. A 70-year-old woman ran over her 7-year-old granddaughter while dropping off family members at their home, the Florida Highway Patrol said. The woman had pulled into the driveway of a home on Sunday afternoon to drop off her...
Greenwood Cemetery is one of the most haunted places in Florida. Who's brave enough to go?
One of the most haunted places in Florida: Greenwood Cemetery in Orlando"Greenwood Cemetery" by NatalieMaynor is marked with CC BY 2.0. Orlando is an amazing city. Part tropical, part concrete, and all fun, I've loved living here. But one of the things I love most is all the haunted activities for ghost enthusiasts. If you're new to Florida like me, you may be surprised (or thrilled) to learn that it is in fact stuffed with ghosts and legends.
West Palm sober home operator gets 6 years in prison in $31.3 million health fraud scheme
FORT LAUDERDALE — A 49-year-old Lake Worth Beach-area man who used people struggling with addiction to bilk insurers out of $31.3 million will spend six years behind bars, a federal judge decided Wednesday. Despite a blunt assessment from a grieving mother that Kenneth Bailynson had “blood on his hands” for causing the overdose death...
WPTV
Deputies search for 3 men seen on video carrying body from Florida Airbnb
DAVENPORT, Fla. — Video from a surveillance camera shows three men carrying a dead body out of a Polk County Airbnb. The Polk County Sheriff's Office says the video is from April 13 on Acorn Court in Davenport. According to deputies, Xavier Johnson, 29, was renting the Airbnb and...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
A Wanted Florida Man Apprehended Hiding In Attic, Passed Out From The Heat
A Florida man, who was wanted for domestic battery and stalking, was apprehended on Sunday, passed out
Florida man dies saving 9 children from capsized boat
A 70-year-old Florida man died after trying to rescue people from a boat that capsized in Palm Beach, according to officials.
Corgi Swims 7 Miles Down the River After Falling Off A Yacht
Earlier in March, Jessica the 1-year-old corgi accidentally fell overboard into the Indian River in Florida and ended up swimming 7 miles to shore. Owner of the corgi, Jon Atwood was helping his mother and stepfather take their yacht from Florida to North Carolina for the hurricane season. Jon brought his dog, Jessica, as they traveled the Intracoastal Waterway.
Amusement park ride harness was still locked after teen's death, Florida report says
March 29 (UPI) -- The seat of a teen who fell out of a theme ride park to his death was still locked into place after the ride stopped, Florida investigators said in a report released Tuesday. Tyre Sampson, 14, of St. Louis died Thursday after plummeting from the Free...
WPTV West Palm Beach
23K+
Followers
5K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT
Read the latest South Florida news and weather from WPTV West Palm Beach, updated throughout the day.https://www.wptv.com/
Comments / 1