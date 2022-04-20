Wildlife officials warn about invasive tegu lizard on Treasure Coast

One of the most haunted places in Florida: Greenwood Cemetery in Orlando"Greenwood Cemetery" by NatalieMaynor is marked with CC BY 2.0. Orlando is an amazing city. Part tropical, part concrete, and all fun, I've loved living here. But one of the things I love most is all the haunted activities for ghost enthusiasts. If you're new to Florida like me, you may be surprised (or thrilled) to learn that it is in fact stuffed with ghosts and legends.

ORLANDO, FL ・ 7 DAYS AGO