ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Charleston, WV

Retired South Charleston Police Officer dies at 63

By Jessica Patterson
WOWK 13 News
WOWK 13 News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=38wGpi_0fEnKVeA00

SOUTH CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The South Charleston Police Department is mourning the passing of a former officer.

The SCPD announced on Facebook that former SCPD Sergeant R.C. (Ralph) “Bubba” Schoolcraft, 63, passed away on Wednesday, April 13, 2022 at his home in South Charleston.

According to the SCPD, Schoolcraft first joined the SCPD on August 16, 1984, and served for approximately 24 years before retiring in August 2008 at the rank of Sergeant. After his retirement from the SCPD, he went to work for his friend Chief G.E. Amburgey at the Kanawha County Parks Police Department for several years. The SCPD says he retired from that role in 2018.

“Ralph will be lovingly remembered as a do-anything-for-anyone, compassionate, fair and effective police officer who was dearly loved by those he served with, for home he dearly loved in return.”

South Charleston Police Department

Schoolcraft was also a member of the Fraternal Order of Police Lodge #85 in South Charleston, according to the SCPD.

The SCPD says Schoolcraft loved interacting with the residents of South Charleston, especially the children, during his many years of road patrol, and that one of his proudest accomplishments was serving as a D.A.R.E. officer for more than two generations of South Charleston elementary schools.

“Being one of the first D.A.R.E. officers at SCPD, Ralph recognized and understood the importance of how vital it was to reach children at an early age about the dangers of drug abuse. Ralph took great prid in his ability to teach such a mature and sensitive subject, such as drug abuse, to young children with his warm and gentle nature and humor. Ralph was certainly a class favorite amongst the children, faculty and staff alike,” the SCPD said in a Facebook post.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WOWK 13 News.

Comments / 0

Related
WOWK 13 News

Ripley PD looking for missing woman

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK)—The Ripley Police Department is asking for help finding a missing woman. They say that 29-year-old Asheley Marie Wall was last seen in Charleston in August of 2021. She has ties to Jackson and Kanawha Counties of West Virginia and to New Jersey. Anyone who has knowledge of her current location should call […]
CHARLESTON, WV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Charleston, WV
City
South Charleston, WV
South Charleston, WV
Crime & Safety
South Charleston, WV
Sports
WTRF- 7News

Suspect dies after officer-involved shooting in West Virginia

PRINCETON, WV (WVNS) – A suspect involved in a incident with Princeton Police Department was killed in a shootout with officers Saturday evening, April 16, 2022. According to First Sergeant McKenzie with WV State Police Princeton Detachment, a complaint was received from Princeton Police Department around 9 PM Saturday evening. The complaint reported that the […]
PRINCETON, WV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drug Abuse#Police Sergeant#Retirement#Scpd
WTRF- 7News

West Virginia man charged with murder for an alleged assault that resulted in death

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTRF) A Parkersburg man is being charged with murder after allegedly assaulting another man, leading to his death over the weekend according to Parkersburg Police Department reports newsandsentinel. Derek Burton Taylor, 38, was arraigned on the murder charge of Cory Friend, 30, on Wednesday in Wood County Magistrate Court. Taylor admitted to hitting […]
PARKERSBURG, WV
WOWK 13 News

Four-vehicle crash on Corridor G

UPDATE (April 12, 2022, at 2:06 p.m.) — Metro 911 says a four-vehicle crash occurred on U.S. Route 119 South (Corridor G), specifically at the traffic light for Dudley Farms Plaza in Charleston. Metro says no one was taken for medical treatment, and all parties in the crash signed refusals for treatment. In addition to […]
CHARLESTON, WV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
NewsBreak
Sports
WTRF- 7News

Inmate stabbed in neck at West Virginia jail

BARBOURSVILLE, W.Va. — The West Virginia State Police report that today, TFC Farmer of the Huntington Detachment responded to a fight among inmates at the Western Regional Jail, located at 1 O’Hanlon Place, in Barboursville, West Virginia.  During the altercation the suspect, 20-year-old Khalel Ragin, allegedly stabbed the victim, 27-year-old Dandre Noble, with a weapon […]
BARBOURSVILLE, WV
Daily Voice

Multiple Horse-Buggies Involved In Crash In PA: Dispatch

Horses and people were injured in a multi-vehicle crash in central Pennsylvania on Monday, Apr. 18, according to emergency dispatchers. Two horse-and-buggies and a vehicle collided at the intersection of Cains and Buena Vista roads in Salisbury Township, shortly before 9:30 p.m., a supervisor with Lancaster County-Wide Communications says. One...
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
WTRF- 7News

West Virginia woman on trial for murdering adoptive parents

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTRF) The trial of Madison Wine, a 16-year-old girl at the time, accused of setting the fire that killed her adoptive parents Robert Taylor, 58, and Charolette Taylor, 52 is expected to occur next week. According to newsandsentinel, Wine has been charged with first-degree arson and murder after a fire on May 5, […]
PARKERSBURG, WV
WOWK 13 News

Woman reported missing out of St. Albans area

ST. ALBANS, WV (WOWK) — A woman has been reported missing out of St. Albans. According to the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office, Roberta Anne Bearfield, 54, was last seen on Mar. 30, 2022, with a male friend, William “Bill” Perdue, 34. They left in a 2002 Kia Spectra, according to the KCSO. The registration is […]
SAINT ALBANS, WV
WVNS

Three people dead after multiple overdoses in Fayette County

FAYETTEVILLE, WV (WVNS) — Three people are dead following multiple overdoses in Fayette County, on Wednesday, April 13, 2022. The incidents are now under investigation by the Prosecuting Attorney, but overdose cases are difficult to investigate. Now, officials said more can be done to prevent overdoses from happening and it starts with community outreach. “They […]
FAYETTE COUNTY, WV
WOWK 13 News

WOWK 13 News

25K+
Followers
8K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

13 News is the West Virginia Broadcasters Association's Station of the Year and serves the Tri-State area with in-depth news coverage at wowktv.com.

 https://www.wowktv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy