Martin County, FL

Martin County business sends medical supply kits to Ukraine

By Derek Lowe
 2 days ago
D-Dey Response Group put together medical supply kits to send to Ukraine Wednesday.

The business, located in Stuart, normally creates medical kits of all sizes for offshore fishing expeditions and to fulfill government contracts.

Inside the kits are items like tourniquets, emergency airway tubes, and exit wound bandages.

Some supplies were bought with monetary donations made to D-Dey.

Others were donated by local fire departments throughout Palm Beach County.

According to CEO, Cecilia Deyo, one employee at D-Dey has previously worked in Ukraine and provided medical care there.

Deyo said through his connections with Ukrainian doctors and nurses, the business was able to get exact list of the supplies need the most.

She said the company was also able to arrange shipping to Ukraine with the employees connections.

“Anywhere from the militia fighter all the way up to the hospitals to be used by doctors and nurses, and then there are some advanced airway things that are definitely for doctors and nurses in the makeshift hospitals that they've setup,” said Deyo.

Deyo said many employees with the company are veterans.

She said when invasion into Ukraine began, she and her team knew they could not sit back and watch without helping.

D-Dey Response has also provided emergency medical aid to other countries during times of disaster, such as the Bahamas during Hurricane Dorian.

