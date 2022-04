BANGOR – The City of Bangor has announced a new round of grant funding for business façade improvements within certain areas of the City. The program offers grant funds, up to $25,000, to be matched by equal or greater investment of private funds to improve commercial storefronts. Up to $75,000 will be available to eligible properties that are designated historical landmarks or located in a designated historic district.

