WHEATFIELD, Ind. — A statewide Silver Alert has been issued for a 17-year-old who has gone missing from Jasper County. The Jasper County Sheriff’s Department said Emma Whitaker, from Wheatfield, was last seen Thursday around 9 p.m. She was wearing a blue sweater, tie dye shirt, and blue jeans. Whitaker is believed to be in […]

JASPER COUNTY, IN ・ 28 DAYS AGO