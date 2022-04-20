ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wenatchee, WA

Weather 4-20-22

By Grant Olson
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleClear skies and some high clouds to start the day off and by this afternoon we will start seeing the effects of an incoming weather system from the southwest. Showers should begin in the Wenatchee Valley late this afternoon and into the Columbia Basin this...

