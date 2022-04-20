Progeny Selects Curtiss-Wright To Support US Navy's MK54, MK48 Torpedo Upgrades

The U.S. Army has chosen Sig Sauer, Inc to produce its Next Generation Squad Weapon (NGSW), which will replace its M4/M4A1 service rifle and M249 Squad Automatic Weapon (SAW). On Tuesday, the Army announced the decision to go with the Sig Sauer designs after a 27-month selection process that saw the arms company’s design compete against designs submitted by Textron Systems and General Dynamic. Sig Sauer will now produce what is being called the XM5 to replace its M4 service, and the XM250 to replace its M249 squad-level light machine gun.

MILITARY ・ 2 DAYS AGO