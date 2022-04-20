ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Poems for an April Day

By Poet Laureats
thethreetomatoes.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleOur poet laurates share some of their latest poetry today. It will make you think, it will make you cry, it will make you feel. They are filming Mrs. Maisel on my block. I want to catch a glimpse of the peacock wool coats and crazy hat day hats from Bonwit...

www.thethreetomatoes.com

Robb Report

Missing Since World War II, an Early Monet Painting Could Now Fetch $25 Million at Auction

Click here to read the full article. A winter landscape scene by Claude Monet, sold under duress by its original German Jewish owner in the years leading up to World War II, is coming to auction this spring. The painting, La Mare, effet de neige (1874–75), will be sold next month at Christie’s in New York as part of an evening sale dedicated to art made around the 20th century. As part of a swift legal settlement, proceeds from the sale will be divided between the heirs of Richard Semmel, the work’s original owner, and its current owners, a French family whose members declined...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Vail Daily

Letter: A poem

More than a continent and an ocean away. the cooling body of her 7-year-old. Of spring in the aspens of our yard.
VAIL, CO
City
New York City, NY
New York City, NY
Entertainment
The Independent

Robert Morse: Mad Men actor and Broadway star dies aged 90

Robert Morse, who was well-known for starring in Mad Men, has died at the age of 90.The actor played Bert Cooper, the leader of advertising agency Sterling Cooper, in the HBO drama series.Before appearing in Mad Men, Morse was an established actor on stage, having originated the role of J Pierrepont Finch in the musical comedy How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying on Broadway in 1961.His performance as a window-washer who blags his way to the top of the corporate world scored him the Tony Award for Best Actor in a Musical. He reprised the role in...
CELEBRITIES
Carla Paton

What is the meaning of Psalm 1?

Disclosure. As an Amazon Associate, I earn from qualifying purchases. There are affiliate links in this article which means if you purchase after clicking on one, I may make a small commission at no extra cost to you.
UV Cavalier Daily

A&E Book Club: Three books to read this month

It’s been just over two years since coronavirus first swept the country, disrupting ordinary life and injecting another dose of chaos to an already perplexing world. The 21st century has proven uniquely challenging, throwing an endless stream of choices, world events and information our way. In that light, March’s...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Person
Martha Stewart
Patriot Ledger

Tender tale: French filmmaker Céline Sciamma's 'Petite Maman' is 'something magical'

The cinema of Céline Sciamma speaks a language far removed from the “normal.” Washed clean of pretension and needless artifice, her films are quiet, dreamy and, most of all, organic in their capacity to empower and enlighten. “Petite Maman,” her follow-up to the acclaimed “Portrait of a Lady on Fire,” advances that mission through its recurring themes of isolation, loneliness and the marginalization of women and girls effectuated by society’s obsession with gender and the preordained...
MOVIES
Smithonian

Holocaust Survivors Ask Israel Museum to Return One-of-a-Kind Haggadah

For generations, Jews around the world have used the Haggadah as their guide to celebrating the Passover holiday; many pass on these cherished books as family heirlooms. In recent days, one Haggadah dating back to the 14th century, perhaps the oldest of its kind, has become the subject of a serious legal tussle—one that could transfer ownership from an Israeli museum to the Holocaust survivors who claim to own it.
MUSEUMS
ARTnews

Louise Nevelson Exhibition Alights in Venice, 60 Years After the Iconic Artist Represented the U.S. at the Biennale

Click here to read the full article. Currently, all around Venice during the Biennale—plastered on walls, on the sides of water buses as they float down the Grand Canal—is a commanding photograph. In it, the artist Louise Nevelson, imperious, gazes out implacably through her signature heavy-lashed, smoky eyes. Standing in front of one of her sculptures, Nevelson wears a riding cap, an intricate brocade vest, and a silk shirt. Pace Gallery’s founder Arne Glimcher commissioned this portrait of Nevelson, whom he has long represented, from photographer Lynn Gilbert in 1976. As Gilbert has recalled, Nevelson refused to take off her riding cap....
VISUAL ART
Apartment Therapy

How Four Authors Organize and Declutter Their Massive Book Collections

Looking at my bookshelves, I am plagued by the infamous question of readers and writers alike: Can you ever have too many books? Personally, I am always on a quest to have what I love proudly displayed, but when what I love begins to fill up baskets, cover my desk, and form towers in corners, I know it’s time to reevaluate. To help me sort through everything, I’ll be using the advice of the four authors below. Read on to see how they break down the what, where, and when of book organization.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
BBC

Rare tiny Brontë book could set $1.25m sale record

A tiny book created by Charlotte Brontë worth $1.25m (£957,393) is among the items for sale at what is being billed the "world's finest antiquarian book fair". Also on offer are a guide to tennis published in 1555, handwritten notes from the world's first atom bomb test and Amy Winehouse's library.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
The Guardian

Critical Revolutionaries by Terry Eagleton review – five critics who changed the way we read

In a famous experiment from the late 1920s, IA Richards set his Cambridge students the task of reading a series of short, anonymous literary extracts. They were asked to pay minute attention to rhythm, sound, tone, texture and syntax before attempting to date each text. Richards conceived this Practical Criticism, as the methodology came to be called, as a tough-minded challenge to what had hitherto passed as literary criticism. In the prewar period, university professors were apt to make vague aesthetic judgments about a book’s “beauty” or “soul” before lobbing in a few comments about the author’s mother or the publishing practices of the time. Richards’s students, by contrast, were asked to exclude all such background blather in favour of what they could deduce from the words on the page.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
TheConversationAU

Guide to the classics: Shakespeare's Hamlet, the Everest of literature

Although I’m wary of declaring any literary work to be the greatest ever, Shakespeare’s Hamlet would be a frontrunner. It’s often proclaimed to be or voted Shakespeare’s best play (Google it). It has countless film adaptations, is widely referenced, and even gets a homage of sorts in The Simpsons. Hamlet deserves such accolades because it offers the deepest of insights into the human condition; although this insight can be a little tricky to explain. Let’s consider some of Shakespeare’s other popular, serious plays. Romeo and Juliet is a tale of forbidden love – the cliché drops effortlessly. Othello is about...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
WWD

Rachel Lee Hovnanian Stages ‘Angels Listening’ Installation at Venice Art Biennale

Click here to read the full article. VENICE — Angel iconography is universal, but there’s something truly arresting in the seven cherubs created by Rachel Lee Hovnanian, cast in white bronze and silenced by two sculpted, crossed pieces of tape over their mouths. The American artist’s immersive installation, “Angels Listening,” which is being unveiled Thursday as a Collateral Event of the Venice Art Biennale and will be on view from Saturday to Nov. 27, has the angels staged around a silver confessional, dubbed the “Cathartic Box.” The artist invites viewers to write on a ribbon their most personal thoughts, whether repressed...
VISUAL ART
ARTnews

Francis Bacon Confidant Reroutes Donation to France Following Rift with Tate

Click here to read the full article. A confidant of Francis Bacon has decided not to donate a trove of works by the postwar painter to Tate in London following a long-running rift with the British institution over its handling of a previous gift. Instead he will donate the works to the French state. Barry Joule, a British man who befriended Bacon in 1978 while the two were living in London, rescinded his initial plan to donate the works after Tate had failed to exhibit an earlier tranche of works he had donated almost two decades ago, the Guardian reports. The current...
ENTERTAINMENT

