San Jose, CA

San Jose pension funds put more than $50m in real estate

By Kali Persall
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTwo San Jose (Calif.) pension funds have committed more than $50 million to two real estate funds, representing new manager relationships. The first commitment was $28 million to Praedium X Middle-Income Housing...

San José Spotlight

San Jose workers fleeing city, others rally for higher wages

Hundreds of job vacancies, low wages and unmanageable workloads have city workers frustrated and demanding changes. More than 80 city employees gathered in front of San Jose City Hall early Tuesday as union leaders called for a pay increase for more than 3,000 workers. The city has a workforce of roughly 6,200 employees. The coalition of unions, made... The post San Jose workers fleeing city, others rally for higher wages appeared first on San José Spotlight.
SAN JOSE, CA
San José Spotlight

Downtown San Jose special property district up for renewal

A special district that provides extra cleaning and security to downtown San Jose property owners may be extended for another decade. San Jose’s downtown property-based improvement district (PBID) tax, which expires in December, has renewal support from more than 50% of the residents and businesses who pay for these services, according to Chloe Shipp, director... The post Downtown San Jose special property district up for renewal appeared first on San José Spotlight.
SAN JOSE, CA
MarketRealist

Student Housing Is an Underrated Real Estate Investment

Real estate comprises a broad variety of sectors, from office buildings and malls to rental homes and storage spaces. However, whereas investors rush to these sectors, they overlook others, such as student housing. How can you invest in student housing? Is it a fail-proof investment?. Article continues below advertisement. Student...
REAL ESTATE
MarketRealist

Invest in Real Estate With Only a Few Dollars

Buying real estate properties is one of the best ways to build an investment portfolio, but the purchasing process can be expensive and time consuming (especially with the currently high mortgage rates). How can you invest in real estate without buying property?. Article continues below advertisement. Building a real estate...
REAL ESTATE
Lookout Santa Cruz

As fentanyl's painful death toll grows in Santa Cruz, taking young lives, it's time for meaningful solutions

The stories of loss from mothers Sophie Veniel and Carrie Luther inform a much larger picture of fatal fentanyl overdoses. Lookout's monthlong dive into the rise of fentanyl-related deaths locally finds a lack of cohesive attention paid to this post-pandemic epidemic, as local officials plan a Monday town hall to assess and troubleshoot new strategies. Our three-part series begins today.
SANTA CRUZ, CA
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Real Estate
NewsBreak
Housing
NewsBreak
Insurance Companies
Restaurant Review

Top 5 Most Popular Pizza Places in San Jose, California

This list is based on prior customer reviews. Get treated to delicious pizza in San Jose. There are a lot of spots, but we have made a top-five list to make it easier for you. There's nothing quite like a fresh, hot pizza straight from the oven. And at Pizza Press in San Jose, California, they know how to make a mean pie. The dough is crispy, the sauce is zesty and flavorful, and the toppings are always fresh. Whether you're in the mood for a classic pepperoni or something more unique like sun-dried tomatoes and goat cheese, you can always find the perfect pizza at Pizza Press.
SAN JOSE, CA
NBC Bay Area

San Francisco's New COVID-19 Positivity Rate Deemed ‘Too High'

New data revealed Friday that the COVID-19 positivity rate in San Francisco is now 5%, which experts say is “too high,” according to Johns Hopkins University. This means that 5% of the people taking coronavirus tests at any medical provider in the city have tested positive for coronavirus.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
geekwire.com

Serena Williams investing in Karat to help startup prepare more Black engineers for tech interviews

Tennis star Serena Williams has made an investment in Karat, the Seattle-based startup that helps companies conduct technical interviews. While a dollar amount was not shared by the company on Tuesday, Williams’ backing will allow Karat to “significantly scale” Brilliant Black Minds, a program that it says improves access and inclusion across the technology industry.
SEATTLE, WA

