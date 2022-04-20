San Jose pension funds put more than $50m in real estate

This list is based on prior customer reviews. Get treated to delicious pizza in San Jose. There are a lot of spots, but we have made a top-five list to make it easier for you. There's nothing quite like a fresh, hot pizza straight from the oven. And at Pizza Press in San Jose, California, they know how to make a mean pie. The dough is crispy, the sauce is zesty and flavorful, and the toppings are always fresh. Whether you're in the mood for a classic pepperoni or something more unique like sun-dried tomatoes and goat cheese, you can always find the perfect pizza at Pizza Press.

SAN JOSE, CA ・ 4 DAYS AGO