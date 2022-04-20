ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KBR Bags General Maintenance Services Contract From SATORP

By Akanksha Bakshi
 2 days ago
Saudi Aramco TOTAL Refining and Petrochemical Company (SATORP) has awarded KBR, Inc. (NYSE: KBR) a 7-year contract, with an option to extend for another 3...

