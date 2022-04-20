KBR Bags General Maintenance Services Contract From SATORP
Saudi Aramco TOTAL Refining and Petrochemical Company (SATORP) has awarded KBR, Inc. (NYSE: KBR) a 7-year contract, with an option to extend for another 3...www.benzinga.com
Saudi Aramco TOTAL Refining and Petrochemical Company (SATORP) has awarded KBR, Inc. (NYSE: KBR) a 7-year contract, with an option to extend for another 3...www.benzinga.com
Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.https://www.benzinga.com
Comments / 0