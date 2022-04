On Friday morning, the Casper Police Department posted to their social media account that they had, during a traffic stop, seized THC products that resemble children's candy. "During a recent traffic stop, our officers came across these products," the CPD wrote on their Facebook page. "Both the outside packaging and items inside are made to look like highly recognizable candy brands. Even at a close glance, the distinguishing factors of the packaging can be easily missed."

