Saints DB C.J. Gardner Johnson gave kids a chance to put a hit on Tom Brady at his youth camp

By PATRICK MAGEE
NOLA.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleNew Orleans Saints defensive back C.J. Gardner-Johnson takes advantage of every opportunity he has to take some playful shots at Tampa Bay Buccaneers QB Tom Brady, and that continued recently at the Florida product's youth camp. Gardner-Johnson brought along a tackle dummy that features Brady's No. 12 Buccaneers...

