The new Rocky mascot greets baseball and RockHounds fans as they make their way into Momentum Bank Ballpark 04/12/2022 for the 2022 home opener against the Corpus Christi Hooks to kick off a 6 game homestand. Tim Fischer/Reporter-Telegram (Tim Fischer/Midland Reporter-Telegram)

Bark in the Park is back and set for next month.

Camp Bow Wow is teaming up with the RockHounds so Midlanders can bring their four-legged best friend to the ballpark. The game will be at 6:30 p.m. on May 10.

There will also be fun planned for dogs at the game. The RockHounds will play the Corpus Christi Hooks at Momentum Bank Ballpark. Tickets can be purchased at https://www.milb.com/midland/tickets/single-game-tickets .