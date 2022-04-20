ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
AG hopeful Jarchow proposes law enforcement plan

By Associated Press
 2 days ago
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Republican attorney general hopeful Adam Jarchow is proposing a four-pronged plan to control violent crime.

Jarchow released his plan Wednesday. It would waive tuition and forgive student loans for those entering law enforcement. It would also create a statewide violent crimes task force; allow the state Justice Department to directly charge offenders in gun cases; and fund mental health initiatives for students and train police officers stationed in schools.

Jarchow is vying with Fond du Lac County District Attorney Eric Toney for the GOP nomination in the Aug. 9 primary. The winner will face incumbent Democrat Josh Kaul in the Nov. 8 general election.

