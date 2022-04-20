ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Skateboarder fatally struck by driver in Aloha

By Savannah Eadens
The Oregonian
The Oregonian
 2 days ago
A person riding a skateboard was killed Tuesday night when hit by a driver in Aloha, according to the Washington County Sheriff’s...

www.oregonlive.com

